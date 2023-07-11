Barbie launches new marine biologist doll

Barbie has launched the newest doll to its South African career range.

The new doll is available nationwide. Source: Supplied.

The Barbie Marine Biologist Doll And Accessories promotes a career that focuses on studying and understanding marine life and conserving it by assessing the impact of human activity on coral reefs and other marine habitats.

Collaboration

In collaboration with uShaka Marine World in Durban, Barbie hosted an inspiring talk from Devona Chetty, a local marine biologist who works for uShaka, and provided insight into the importance of understanding and looking after the ocean and its inhabitants. Invited moms and their children were able to take a tour of the Aquarium, ask questions and learn about the importance of the work that is done on a daily basis at uShaka Marine Word.

With over 250 careers and counting, Barbie’s latest marine biologist career doll, continues the journey of inspiring the limitless potential in every girl, reminding them they can be anything. The Barbie Marine Biologist doll with a mobile lab and more than 10 pieces that let kids dive into storytelling. Kids can store the pieces in the lab case that opens and closes and decorate it with the stickers on the included sheet. With snorkel gear, marine life (like a dolphin!) and lab equipment, Barbie doll takes kids on an underwater adventure.

Inquisitive minds

“We are excited to partner with the Barbie team in shaping young minds. A career in marine biology is for those with an inquisitive mind, passion for science, working with people and being in nature. Being a marine biologist involves loads of adventures, exciting fieldwork, being out at sea and diving under amazing conditions as well as some office work. Marine biologists begin their careers with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree before specialising in their chosen field and going on to make a positive difference in the world,” says Buhle Malunga, marketing executive at uShaka Marine World.

“At uShaka Marine World most of our marine biologists work with turtles, fish, dolphins, seals, sharks and penguins. A few of them spend their days collecting soil and water samples from the ocean and studying the samples under a microscope before recording their findings,” continues Buhle.

The new range is available nationwide and is subject to change and availability.