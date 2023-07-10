OrchidsandOnions: Azzaro hits right note, Ditshego Media proves amateurish

Rule Number One for anyone involved in advertising - as it is for the news business - is that you are not the target market. Which is the preface for this week's Orchid.

I am certainly not the target market for this product and I find the execution of the ad not only pretty cliched but also way out of my normal world – both the actual and even the aspirational.

Desire to consume

Yet, Orchids are given not only to those ads which I like or which might push me to buy the product, they are given primarily for marketing and advertising which creates a desire in a target market – a desire which can be filled immediately, or with time.

Why the ad for Azarro men’s Eau de Parfum will be so effective is because it speaks directly to one of the characteristics of our young nation – the ability to consume, on a vulgar scale, while millions go to bed hungry at night.

If that sounds cynical, blame it on a small excursion to Instagram recently, where our local royalty (i.e the shakers and movers in politics and business) flaunt their expensive toys, from houses to multi-billion Rand cars and SUVs. It was all accompanied by a “don’t feel bad about yourself bro cause you got money” vibe which implied that poor people (the haters) have only themselves to blame for their status.

Not all poor people would hate this exhibitionism, though…many would love to be there and do that themselves. People gotta eat dude. Maybe that’s why there is so much corruption and looting in South Africa.

Still, I have to give it to the people who put the Azarro ad together – definitely an overseas production – because they have zeroed right in on that vulgar consumption market, as well as those who aspire to Mercs, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and sushi on the belly buttons of half-naked models.

The dude in the ad – a sort of Latino James Bond – is so beautiful he almost transcends the cliché. But the rest of the tried and trusted stereotypes are there: open-top car driving on a mountain road with excited girls, designer suits (even if these are worn with no shoes); the babe-like object who cannot help but fall into his arms.

His charms, though? Or maybe the desire-igniting aroma of Azarro?The message is: Wanna be this guy? Get the perfume.

It’s all backed by a hectic gangsta-type soundtrack and, best of all – given how much boys (of whatever age or demographic) love guns – is that the Azarro smell comes packaged in a container that looks exactly like a re-loader for a revolver.

All very seductive and highly effective, given the market it is trying to reach. So Azarro gets an Orchid.

Amateurish

If you’re trying to send out the message that you’re a global media company that can be relied upon to get a client’s name “out there”, what sort of message do you think it sends when you put together an amateurish promo-video, using your own staffers?

Watch: Do they know you? pic.twitter.com/OCFuk0ONnl — Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) July 1, 2023

My attention was first brought to the video, posted on social media by Tebogo Ditshego, founder of Ditshego Media, by comments on Twitter about one of the “stars”, an African man, putting on a bad Coloured accent. And that was probably the good part of the video.

We see a dude being pulled over in his Porsche by two female cops. With delivery which would make wood seem interesting, he and the cops engage in conversation, with him asking “Do you know who I am?” before he gets arrested. Then we see him next in orange prison uniform, having a conservation with a fellow inmate in what is clearly a disabled bathroom.

The fake Coloured man (complete with an effort to say "my bra”) asks him what he is in for. Nobody knows who he is, he replies.

Don’t worry, my bra, I’ll get to know you tonight – papa wag vir jou, in other words – is the con’s response.

Leaving aside, for the moment, that, even in the worst-case traffic stop scenario in this country, you don’t end up in prison orange immediately – never heard of bail, guys? – the premise is so silly. If you don’t get a firm like ours to promote your business and get it known…your life will suffer.

Looking over Ditshego Media’s website – and ignoring the self-congratulatory rubbish it is festooned with – it certainly appears that the people in the video work for the company. This looks like it was a high school project, not the professional production you’d expect of a company you’d entrust with your reputation.

An Onion for you, my bra, Ditshego Media.