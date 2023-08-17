Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Hustle MediaTopco MediaBrave GroupMachine_DentsuIMC ConferenceKantarTLC Worldwide AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingBlue Sky PublicationsMembrana MediaOliverOgilvy South AfricaJuta and CompanyBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Half of South Africans have concerns around ChatGPT and AI in the future

17 Aug 2023
As AI's presence continues to grow, concerns about its future implications are palpable, with approximately 50% expressing worries, primarily in relation to automation and related job disruptions/losses.
Source: © 123rf In On Africa's (IOA), latest publication sheds light on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans
Source: © 123rf 123rf In On Africa's (IOA), latest publication sheds light on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans

The biggest concern relating to the future potential impact of AI on personal lives is the over-reliance on AI and the consequent undermining of human intelligence and creativity.

This is according to a publication by In On Africa (IOA), an Africa-focused research and business advisory firm, that sheds light on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans.

The reportChatGPT in South Africa: Is the AI Chatbot changing how we work and play examines how ChatGPT, an advanced AI-powered language model developed by OpenAI, has been gaining traction worldwide for its applications in various fields, including writing assistance, content generation, and research support.

IOA's research (conducted with support from data collection partners TrendER/InfoQuest) delves into the dynamics of ChatGPT-related usage, impacts and concerns. The mixed-method research study is based on insights from 3,032 working individuals.

“This particular research serves to shed light on AI's real-world implications in South Africa – not just how it is currently being used by everyday South Africans, but also what their concerns are for the future," says Jonathan Mundell, CEO of IOA.

AI is a reflection of human bias. Source: Supplied.
Humans are the dark side of AI

By 8 Aug 2023

Key findings

Some of the key findings include:

  • Fifty-nine percent (59%) of working South Africans know about ChatGPT, but far fewer – just 38% - have actually used it.

  • Usage is highest in the ICT/Telecom industries.

  • With 44%-55% usage amongst ages 18-34, younger generations are more actively engaged with ChatGPT often leveraging it as a tool to improve productivity and efficiency.

  • In the workplace, ChatGPT serves as a valuable asset for enhancing writing quality (53%), supporting research efforts (43%), and content creation (42%).

  • Remarkably, nearly three-quarters of workplace users (74%) report enhanced work quality, with many attributing the positive impact to ChatGPT's ability to increase speed and productivity.

  • In their personal lives, ChatGPT users predominantly rely on the language model to generate ideas (70%) and improve writing skills (61%).

  • More than half personal users report tangible improvements, including enhanced learning, problem-solving, and time-management.

Source: © 123rf Using an AI tool like ChatGPT will save you time
AI ai...ai...ai...

By 26 Jul 2023

The study further delves into industry-specific insights, offering readers a comprehensive understanding of ChatGPT's impact across various sectors.

The full research report is now available for free download on IOA's website.

NextOptions
Read more: research, digital, artificial intelligence, AI, ChatGPT

Related

Obi Asika will be speaking at the upcoming Nedbank IMC Conference. SOurce: Supplied.
#BehindtheIMC: Obi Asika, founder and chairman of Dragon Africa23 minutes ago
Source: Bankless Semona Pillay of UJ gives four ways to managing privacy and risk in the metaverse
4 ways to managing privacy and risk when marketing in the metaverse1 day ago
Industrial automation will have the biggest impact in the fight against climate change. Source: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay
ABB and Microsoft bring generative AI to industrial applications1 day ago
Image supplied. CEM Africa 2023 takes place today and tomorrow in Cape Town.
#CEMAfrica2023: AI's impact on CX takes centre stage1 day ago
Source: © 123rf The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has commissioned a new Television Establishment Survey (ES) as well as other research
BRC commissions television universe update and other research1 day ago
Ogilvy's innovation lab launches new technologies for increased brand impact
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy's innovation lab launches new technologies for increased brand impact1 day ago
Female Eduvos students show that women have a place in tech at annual Hackathon
EduvosFemale Eduvos students show that women have a place in tech at annual Hackathon11 Aug 2023
The NHI could make South Africa a leader in digitised healthcare
Bullion PR & CommunicationThe NHI could make South Africa a leader in digitised healthcare10 Aug 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz