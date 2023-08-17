Half of South Africans have concerns around ChatGPT and AI in the future

As AI's presence continues to grow, concerns about its future implications are palpable, with approximately 50% expressing worries, primarily in relation to automation and related job disruptions/losses.

Source: © 123rf 123rf In On Africa's (IOA), latest publication sheds light on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans

The biggest concern relating to the future potential impact of AI on personal lives is the over-reliance on AI and the consequent undermining of human intelligence and creativity.

This is according to a publication by In On Africa (IOA), an Africa-focused research and business advisory firm, that sheds light on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans.

The reportChatGPT in South Africa: Is the AI Chatbot changing how we work and play examines how ChatGPT, an advanced AI-powered language model developed by OpenAI, has been gaining traction worldwide for its applications in various fields, including writing assistance, content generation, and research support.

IOA's research (conducted with support from data collection partners TrendER/InfoQuest) delves into the dynamics of ChatGPT-related usage, impacts and concerns. The mixed-method research study is based on insights from 3,032 working individuals.

“This particular research serves to shed light on AI's real-world implications in South Africa – not just how it is currently being used by everyday South Africans, but also what their concerns are for the future," says Jonathan Mundell, CEO of IOA.

Key findings

Some of the key findings include:

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of working South Africans know about ChatGPT, but far fewer – just 38% - have actually used it.

Usage is highest in the ICT/Telecom industries.

With 44%-55% usage amongst ages 18-34, younger generations are more actively engaged with ChatGPT often leveraging it as a tool to improve productivity and efficiency.

In the workplace, ChatGPT serves as a valuable asset for enhancing writing quality (53%), supporting research efforts (43%), and content creation (42%).

Remarkably, nearly three-quarters of workplace users (74%) report enhanced work quality, with many attributing the positive impact to ChatGPT's ability to increase speed and productivity.

In their personal lives, ChatGPT users predominantly rely on the language model to generate ideas (70%) and improve writing skills (61%).

More than half personal users report tangible improvements, including enhanced learning, problem-solving, and time-management.

The study further delves into industry-specific insights, offering readers a comprehensive understanding of ChatGPT's impact across various sectors.

The full research report is now available for free download on IOA's website.