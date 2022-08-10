Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceTLC Marketing WorldwideM&C Saatchi AbelMakeReignThe Media KrateDistellAsk AfrikaTechsys DigitalBrave GroupBroad MediaJacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Local SEO Specialist - Data Management Johannesburg
  • Multimedia Designer/Video Editor Remote
  • Maze-One Sales and Marketing Intern Cape Town
  • Traffic Intern Cape Town
  • Client Service Intern Cape Town
  • Paid Media Team Lead Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Programmatic Social Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Programmatic Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Search Cape Town
  • Analytics Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The I in AI

    10 Aug 2022
    Edward HerridgeBy: Edward Herridge
    With the advent of language, human intelligence grew exponentially. With the advent of language models such as Open Source's GPT-3 and Google's Lamda, AI is experiencing an exponential explosion of intelligence.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Besides being able to hold nuanced conversations, these AIs can also describe and understand our world through photos and videos. They can generate usable software, unique images, and even video with only a text prompt. On request, they can also compose music and original poetry.

    I believe we are on the cusp of convergence of systems that will result in an intelligence explosion that will ultimately render the ‘artificial’ in artificial intelligence redundant to leave only the solitary I behind.

    The methods by which these algorithms operate to produce such mind-boggling results are fascinating to observe. It is now only a matter of scaling up to reach the goal of a true general artificial intelligence that could rival and even surpass human intelligence, according to AI scientists.

    Source: © Twitter Work by identity designer and beauty futurist Dr Alex Box
    Digital identities present opportunities for brands

    4 hours ago

    It is interesting to note that they operate very much along the same logical principles as our own biological intelligence. The brain is a predictive engine. It is excellent at predicting the immediate and mid-term future and adapting to it. It is not great with the long-term future since the further forward in time it must project the less information it has to work with. Artificial intelligence is very similar.

    Using vast amounts of data, they have access to, these algorithms attempt to predict the future as accurately as possible. Ranking and sampling this collected data allows them to predict with a high level of accuracy what should occur next and execute complex outputs.

    When you ask GPT-3 a question, how does it know to respond in a manner that seems human? The AI compare your question to the vast database of conversations available on the internet and chooses the highest value response available to it. The more information it can sample the more effective its response matrix would be. Your response to it will then act as a feedback loop which it will incorporate into its own database for future use. This is basically how all algorithms are built.

    Want your algorithm to recognise cats? Create a thousand iterations and give each a slight tweak. The one that has the highest percentage of success in recognising cats in a picture is selected and then duplicated, each iteration with a slight ‘mutation’ in its code. You repeat this process over and over until your algorithm is the best at recognising cats. This is an oversimplified description of how an algorithm is evolved but it serves to illustrate the core mechanics.

    Source: © monsit jangariyawong
    AI: technology to help the creative process

    29 Dec 2021

    But why do I think what is happening in AI research right now is so important? It’s because AI is starting to observe, understand and reflect the world that we live in. No doubt with some help from research done towards self-driving cars and Captcha. It is beginning to work very much like our own brains that build a model of our reality from data sourced from the senses. Right now, AI has the intelligence equivalence of an insect, but this is complex enough for it to do some truly amazing things. Pigeons1 have after all been trained to recognise cancers with equal success to doctors and a slime mould2 could mirror the design of the Tokyo rail system with an efficiency rivalling that of the smartest engineers.

    If you want to explore this stage of A. I evolution for yourself google Midjourney, an AI bot that runs on Discord and generates unique images from text prompts or Disco Diffusion which can generate videos from text prompts. Both are great introductions to what is to come and possible right now. Another interesting one is Copymatic AI, which helps with writing projects.

    These developments should fill me with a feeling of gloom and doom as a creative, but it does not. When I played around with Midjourney I had a little revelation when I realised that the AI could not generate excellent results without the experience of creative intelligence inputting the prompts. This means that skilled creatives, professional ones especially, will be a requirement for excellent results.

    I specify skilled creatives because language models perform best with the correct modifiers. Experience, creativity, and knowledge gained from having applied oneself in the creative fields are key to achieving the best results. 5-year-old prompts, and efforts will still be the equivalent of a stick figure, regardless of the complexity of the crayon that they are using. Those with the experience generally achieved the best results because they possess the experience, creativity, and knowledge required to guide the AI towards excellence.

    It seems that we will not escape the responsibility of having to acquire actual human experience just yet, but we will be fortunate to do so with less drudgery in the not-too-distant future.

    NextOptions
    Edward Herridge
    Edward Herridge's articles

    About Edward Herridge

    Edward matriculated in 1992 after which he performed military service and began his working career in printing by studying electronic origination at the South African Printing College. Edward eventually became an account executive for Oakes and Associates at Investec Bank. He then migrated into advertising and became brand manager for Ronin Grain Management Solutions. Edward departed Ronin GMS to pursue his own interest before finding employment at Grey adverting as a finishing artist, re-toucher, motion graphic and digital designer.
    Read more: Google, artificial intelligence, bots, Edward Herridge, digital insights

    Related

    Google's big undersea internet cable arrives in South Africa
    Google's big undersea internet cable arrives in South Africa1 hour ago
    Nigeria asks Google to block banned groups from YouTube
    Nigeria asks Google to block banned groups from YouTube5 Aug 2022
    Source:
    What interested South Africans most on Google in July?5 Aug 2022
    5 South African recipients announced as part of the third Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge
    Irvine Partners5 South African recipients announced as part of the third Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge1 Aug 2022
    #LetsTalkDigital: Is SA ready to hop onto the Metaverse Train?
    #LetsTalkDigital: Is SA ready to hop onto the Metaverse Train?28 Jul 2022
    How Google fuels its brand value fire
    KantarHow Google fuels its brand value fire26 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz