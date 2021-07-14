Digital Opinion South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3
RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Violence and looting threatens SA's food security
    The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that the ongoing destruction of property and looting of retail stores threatens supply chain continuity, and therefore food security, in South Africa.
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
Show more
RHM POS-8

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-9
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-10

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-11
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-12

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Influencer marketing cuts through the content shock of a digital age

14 Jul 2021
By: Pieter Groenewald
Lockdown, the global pandemic and the shift to remote working have all played a part in accelerating the digital economy. This acceleration in conjunction with a heightened social media use has also produced an increase in influencer marketing.
Source: www.unsplash.com

Consumers today are inundated with digital content. A few short years ago, it was estimated that the average person saw 4,000 advertising messages a day (and filtered out 95% of them).

In 2014, Mark Schaefer, author of The Content Code and Return on Influence, warned us that the supply of free content being produced by brands was far outstripping the ability of humans to process it. He coined the term ‘content shock’ and counselled that we would soon reach a point where more content would be produced each day than there are people in the world.

Marketers flew into a tailspin – content marketing and digital marketing had become the solution to every challenge marketing teams were facing. But, if more content was being produced than people, how could any brand cut through the clutter? Then 2020 came along and said, ‘hold my (homemade) pineapple beer.’

CMOs at risk of getting left behind in digital marketing

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council, in partnership with Evocalize, published a new report, The Exponential Power Of Collaborative Marketing...

1 day ago


So, why, within all this content chaos, have influencers become central to marketing strategies? The answer is simple. From macro-influencers to nano-influencers, influencer marketing is built around real people, and that’s something everyone today is interested in - far more than brand messages that are developed behind closed doors with no input from the people they are created for.

The rise of the trust economy


From Hugh Jackman to George Clooney, we’re all familiar with celebrities who endorse watch brands, but when you’re choosing your next timepiece, do you page through a glossy magazine, or ask your friends, family and social network for their recommendations?

You’ll most likely read some online research, and if you’re also looking for a timepiece that supports your sport or hobby, you’ll be interested to see which watch the swimmer, runner, cyclist, or sailor you follow on Instagram chooses.

Influencer marketing captures everyone from Charlize Theron right down to a weekend warrior with a niche following that loves his trail running advice.

Big names give big brands recognition, and so our celebrity and macro-influencers aren’t going anywhere. However, as trust becomes a commodity and we make more and more purchasing decisions based on direct referrals, social media has opened new categories for micro and nano influencers who can connect online with groups who share their same passions and are interested in their take on life.

The shift from macro-influencers to nano-influencers


A macro-influencer is a very well-known influencer who has hundreds of thousands to over a million followers. They’re not Jay-Z or Beyonce, but their name has clout. Micro-influencers have anywhere between 1,000 to one million followers, but instead of being celebrities known for movies or music, they are experts in their respective niches. This usually includes food bloggers, travelers, fitness gurus and fashionistas.

A nano-influencer is defined as an influencer with between 1,000 and 10,000 followers. This may seem small, but it’s important to remember that these audiences are niche and highly engaged - which means they take any recommendations seriously.

Using YouTube to tap into African audiences

YouTube's first-ever Sub-Saharan Africa Festival recently took place and was aimed at sharing the best digital marketing practice insights with brands and advertisers...

By Evan-Lee Courie 1 day ago


If we consider a typical marketing funnel, macro-influencers affect the top of the funnel, and micro and nano influencers influence actual purchasing decisions.

Social media has been the great democratiser when it comes to influencers. Not only because someone with a following of 1,000 people can have a real impact on their niche audience, but because smaller brands who could not previously compete with their large corporate counterparts can now run highly effective marketing campaigns with micro and nano-influencers.

It’s a whole new world, and brands are making the most of it. Influencer marketing was worth $1.5bn in 2015. It was dominated by macro-influencers and celebrities with enormous followings. We expect the market to grow to $20bn within the next few years, and it will be dominated by nano-influencers.

Putting your money where your mouth is


For many years, organic reach was considered superior to paid reach online. The theory was that, based on the trust economy, consumers were more likely to respond favourably to organic posts over posts that were sponsored or paid for.

This has shifted. Once trust is built between an influencer and their followers, sponsored posts are accepted as readily as organic posts. Even more importantly, a sponsored post can reach new audiences who suit the influencer’s demographic and, in many cases, will even serve to grow the influencer’s following.

Algorithms have also changed. A macro-influencer might have five million followers, but only 500,000 of them will see a post.

The solution is to seed organic content, see which content performs best with consumers and then sponsor that post to reach more of your target audience. As we’ve seen, because influencers do not sell products but showcase them within their own lives instead, trust remains the same and brands extend their reach.

The power of authentic content


Influencer marketing has remained relevant – even through the extreme content shock of accelerated screen time and the exponential rise of digital content – because it’s authentic.

Influencer content outperforms brand content – always. Think of your own social media habits. Do you only respond to slick, production quality content, or the content that interests you most? We aren’t usually on social media to shop. We’re there because we find the people we follow and the content they generate educational, interesting, or entertaining. Exceptional content ticks all three boxes.

Digital marketing webinar series launched in Nelson Mandela Bay

Overall Events & Communication has launched its annual in-person digital marketing workshops as a webinar series to assist small business owners with its digital marketing strategies nationwide...

Issued by Overall Events & Communication 1 day ago


There are many ways for brands to tap into this. The first is simply to ask your customers to video or photograph themselves using your product. Encourage them to tag you in the post. User-generated content comes with incredible trust signals because we know someone has chosen to spend their money with your brand.

The second is to partner with micro-and nano-influencers whose lifestyle suits a product. For example, a brand that manufactures trail running shoes connects with someone who regularly posts about their trail runs, training and competition days. They most likely share their favourite running trails and products with their followers too.

The key to success with any influencer marketing, however, is that influencers are themselves, which means brands need to build up trust with the influencers they work with. This is about their brand, their followers and how specific products or services enrich their lives.
Pieter Groenewald's articles

About Pieter Groenewald

CEO and founder of theSALT, (a Nfinity Media company) a micro influencer marketing platform.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: social media, digital media, digital marketing, Charlize Theron, George Clooney, Pieter Groenewald, influencer marketing, Jay-Z, Hugh Jackman

Related

Warc details Advertising Trends report 2021/20221 day ago
CMOs at risk of getting left behind in digital marketing1 day ago
Social media as a critical customer service tool8 Jul 2021
Free digital marketing textbook available for students2 Jul 2021
TikTok publishes Q1 community guidelines enforcement report1 Jul 2021
Would you quit social media?30 Jun 2021
It's digital or die!29 Jun 2021
Facebook announces ad transparency expansion29 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz