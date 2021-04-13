Digital News South Africa

EXCLUSIVE: Conversation Lab wins European luxury villa rental brand

13 Apr 2021
Conversation Lab UK has won the digital account of Mi Casa Tu Casa, a high-end luxury villa rental brand in Europe.
micasatucasaibiza.com

This new business win expands the agency’s reach beyond SA and the UK into Europe with the account being managed in the UK, and specialist services and execution delivered out of South Africa.

The global travel industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors of the Covid-19 pandemic, with lockdown regulations particularly severe across Europe and the UK. The rapid roll-out of the vaccine in UK specifically (a key market for Mi Casa Tu Casa) has buoyed the sector while also increasing competition as the luxury market battles for share of wallet.

Mi Casa Tu Casa director Tom Hoddell said: “Our core markets are UK, Germany, Netherlands and Spain, so it is great to be able to work with Kevin and his team in UK who have a very good understanding of the travel sector, with a heavy bias towards performance marketing. Their offering is exactly what we need right now as we continue to face very uncertain times. We also liked that they have offices in South Africa which brings a more global feel to their offering; relevant to us targeting a global market.”

Kevin Power, Conversation Lab's group MD added: “It is great to be back in the travel sector after a former life running the easyJet account. This sector needs to rebuild and reset post Covid-19. There is certainly a lot of pent-up demand that Mi Casa Tu Casa can capitalise on in the short and long term. Work on this has already begun.
