Demand surges for 4IR tech as 4,600 register for AI Expo Africa

13 Apr 2021
AI Expo Africa is set to have its biggest edition this year as 4,600 delegates and several international and local sponsors have already registered to attend the trade show and conference, which takes place between 7 to 9 September.
Photo by Maxim Tolchinskiy on Unsplash

The expo will mark the fourth edition of the annual trade event. Dr Nick Bradshaw, AI Media Group CEO and AI Expo Africa founder, pointed out that this year’s event will — like last year’s edition — also be held online to circumvent Covid-19 event restrictions.

“Based on the early interest in the event, we know our community likes the event’s online format and mix of content, vendors and innovators. The expo attracted more than 2,400 registered delegates and hosted 80 speakers and 80 exhibitors. This year we are on track to set a new benchmark as the audience grows.”

Early sponsors that have signed up include US-based Future Tech, Czech-based IBA Group, UK-based Elzware, as well as South African firms Aizatron, COGO People Analytics, CompariSure, ecosystem.Ai, WizzPass, and Amathuba AI.

Premier diamond sponsor Future Tech, an Accubis company that specialises in Blockchain, AI, RPA and Digital Transformation, said it is excited to be part of this year’s edition of the expo.

A surge in 4IR tech


“We already have a range of projects underway in the Africa region and are actively looking for startups to invest in with funding partners wanting to co-invest. Africa is seeing a surge in uptake of these 4IR technologies and we see community engagement via this event a key part of our strategy for the region in 2021,” explained Future Tech co-founder and Blockchain/AI practice manager Daniel Sloan.

Bradshaw concluded: “We are going to market with a tried and tested format that will negate all the problems the world is experiencing because of the pandemic, while at the same time broadens the buyer audience and makes the event more accessible and diverse as our reach is essentially global and the tickets are free. We again hope to deliver on our promise of curating the best business trade event go its kind on the continent and look forward to showcasing the best of Africa 4IR innovation.”

Those interested in attending AI Expo Africa 2021 can register to claim free tickets here.
