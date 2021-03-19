Digital Company news South Africa

Don't take claims at face value

19 Mar 2021
Issued by: Vicinity Media

Choose #IBuyVerified

If your location provider says your digital location campaign is being accurately served in a geofence, all you can do is take their word for it, right?

Wrong! Don’t take claims at face value.

You can – and must – ask for third-party verification.

Vicinity Media is SA’s only independently verified location provider with a 100% accuracy rating, and we want to champion industry-wide transparency.

We will pay for third-party verification on any digital location campaign, even if it's not our campaign.
For details about our verification payment offer, click #IBuyVerified below.




Vicinity Media
Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
