Choose #IBuyVerified

You can – and must – ask for third-party verification.

If your location provider says your digital location campaign is being accurately served in a geofence, all you can do is take their word for it, right?Wrong! Don’t take claims at face value.Vicinity Media is SA’s only independently verified location provider with a 100% accuracy rating, and we want to champion industry-wide transparency.

We will pay for third-party verification on any digital location campaign, even if it's not our campaign.

For details about our verification payment offer, click #IBuyVerified below.