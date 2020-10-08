Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Where to find 1 million IT and telecoms decision-makers in one place

8 Oct 2020
Issued by: MyBroadband
There is only one South African IT publication where you can reach all South African IT decision-makers - MyBroadband.

The latest IAB SA and Narratiive statistics show that MyBroadband reached 1.7 million readers in September 2020.

What makes this audience unique is the quality of the readers – ICT executives, IT managers and tech-savvy consumers.

This is the exact audience B2B and B2C technology companies want to target to promote their products and services.

Here is a breakdown of MyBroadband’s audience over the last month:
  • CEO or director – 39,088
  • Business owner – 220,779
  • Senior management – 204,542
  • Middle management – 358,559
  • Junior management – 303,018

These numbers only tell part of the story when it comes to the true reach of MyBroadband, though.

Through its social media channels – Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram – MyBroadband reaches another two million people.

Advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband’s latest marketing products make it possible for companies to reach all these audience groups.

These products also make it possible for companies to zone in on a specific audience segment to ensure the best ROI.

To find out more, visit: MyBroadband’s marketing page

MyBroadband
MyBroadband.co.za, founded in 2003, has quickly grown into South Africa's largest Information Technology website. The site provides its user base with a unique blend of news, social networking and industry interaction.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: IAB, MyBroadband, digital, online media

Related

So InteractiveSo Interactive sees some silver linings in 20201 day ago
AxizDisruption vs interruption1 day ago
HumanzSex, lies and influencer marketing: Humanz Face Filter2 days ago
Dentsu Aegis NetworkSuccess for Dentsu Aegis Network SA at the 2020 New Gen Awards2 days ago
Techsys DigitalBoomerang.africa - WhatsApp templates increase engagement and conversion rates2 Oct 2020
Joe Public UnitedJoe: still New Gen's no. 1 for the 4th consecutive year1 Oct 2020
New MediaNew Media grabs gold for blogging excellence at New Gen Awards30 Sep 2020
Oracle MediaOracle Media wins Bronze at the New Generation Social and Digital Awards 202030 Sep 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz