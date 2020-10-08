Where to find 1 million IT and telecoms decision-makers in one place

The latest IAB SA and Narratiive statistics show that MyBroadband
reached 1.7 million readers in September 2020.
What makes this audience unique is the quality of the readers – ICT executives, IT managers and tech-savvy consumers.
This is the exact audience B2B and B2C technology companies want to target to promote their products and services.
Here is a breakdown of MyBroadband’s audience over the last month:
- CEO or director – 39,088
- Business owner – 220,779
- Senior management – 204,542
- Middle management – 358,559
- Junior management – 303,018
These numbers only tell part of the story when it comes to the true reach of MyBroadband
, though.
Through its social media channels – Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram – MyBroadband
reaches another two million people.
’s latest marketing products make it possible for companies to reach all these audience groups.
These products also make it possible for companies to zone in on a specific audience segment to ensure the best ROI.
