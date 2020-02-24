Exciting start to the year for DUO Marketing + Communications with three new client wins

DUO Marketing + Communications, one of the leading PR & digital marketing agencies that provides brand elevation solutions for B2B tech companies, has announced that they have added three exciting new clients to their already prestigious portfolio. These include The Social Collective (SA), Blackboard (USA) and returning client, Telviva (SA).

“2019 was a tough year for most SMMEs in South Africa, but thanks to a loyal customer base, a resilient team who consistently produce quality outputs, and a healthy pipeline of new business, we remain strong and look forward to further growth in 2020. The teams in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi are ready to launch brand elevation campaigns for these new clients,” says CEO Judith Middleton.



The Social Collective is a purpose-led software company which drives sustainable impact through its technology solutions. They work with both JSE-listed companies and NGOs, across Africa, providing a SaaS product range that shares measurable reporting and quality data on CSI, CSR, sustainability and transformation programmes. They also provide solutions that are transforming the way learner management, employee donation programmes and charity initiatives are able to report on and track their success.



Blackboard MEA is a regional arm of the global ed-tech company, Blackboard. A US-based organisation, with nearly 100 million users across the globe, has been the provider of learning management systems in Africa for over 20 year with 15 clients in South Africa and four in Botswana. Their aim is to leverage innovative technologies and services to solve the most critical challenges of the changing education landscape. Through a global ecosystem of institutions and faculty, this regional team seeks to improve student success and preparedness for the Middle East & Africa Region.



Telviva is a South African cloud-based business telephony communications company, wholly owned and powered by Connection Telecom. Telviva is driven to provide customer-centric communication technology that focuses on quality of voice and seamless service. The team offers its expertise in IP technology, SIP, hosted telephony, network architecture, Asterisk and Cloud-based applications. Their services include PBX, hosted contact centres, VoIP and managed network access.



“With these three new clients joining us and another two clients set to start in March, DUO is prepared for another year of growth. 2019 showed us how to sharpen our pencils and deliver beyond our SLAs. We reinvented our approach to customer service, changed our reporting methodologies, hired some great additions to the team in both Cape Town and Johannesburg, prioritised learning and training internally and refined our incentive policy for employee rewards,” confirms Middleton.





