DStv Media Sales expands the commercial offering of AMC Network International - UK's channels

As part of DStv Media Sales' (DMS) ongoing platform strategy to avail audiences to our valued clients, we are happy to announce that DMS is the new commercial home of both AMC Networks International - UK (AMCNI-UK) channels, CBS Justice (DStv Channel 170) and CBS Reality (DStv Channel 132). CBS Justice is already available to clients for commercial opportunities, with CBS Reality available from 01 August 2023.

AMCNI-UK’s channels are available to DStv subscribers across a range of bouquet offerings, with CBS Justice available to Premium and Compact+ packages, while CBS Reality extends down to the Access package.

“We are excited to showcase the international factual content line-up coming to CBS Reality, availing opportunities for advertisers to connect with engaged audiences. The channel brings compelling real-life documentaries and series all day, every day. Audiences can look forward to new exclusives such as Close Calls on Camera in August as well as the timeless classic favourite, Judge Judy, an evergreen environment for advertisers,” says Piwe Motshegoa, head of sales, General Entertainment at DStv Media Sales.

CBS Justice continues to deliver riveting expert-led true crime programmes to DStv audiences. The channel has invested in fresh, thrilling content coming to screens in August and September such as The Fatal Attraction Murder, and Killers: Caught on Camera. In the latter part of the year, Bloodline Detectives returns for a fourth season of crimes solved by the expertise of genealogists and the latest forensic technology.

Advertisers will be able to explore various media opportunities and bundle packaging on AMC networks channels and beyond, giving brands optimum mileage for spend.

For commercial enquiries, please contact moc.aidemvtsd@enaynogkeS.otareL.



