Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MultiChoiceMediaHeads 360DentsuMeltwaterBroad MediaGrapevine CommunicationsSo InteractiveClockworkJacaranda FMKantarEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyHavas JohannesburgTractor OutdoorHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Journalist killings up by 50% in 2022

18 Jan 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
One journalist is killed every four days tallying up to 86 deaths in 2022. This is according to a recent report by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) which looked at the killings of journalists in 2022 which have gone up by 50% from previous years.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

“After several years of consecutive declines, the steep rise in the number of journalists killed in 2022 is alarming. Authorities must step up their efforts to stop these crimes and ensure their perpetrators are punished, because indifference is a major factor in this climate of violence,” said Unesco director-general Audrey Azoulay.

Latin America and Caribbean crisis

Latin America and the Caribbean have been the most affected areas with 44 killings in 2022.

“Asia and the Pacific registered 16 killings, while 11 were killed in Eastern Europe. The deadliest individual countries were Mexico (19 killings), Ukraine (10) and Haiti with nine,” states the report.

One prominent killing was of Al Jazeera’s veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Her colleague Ali al-Samoudi survived after being shot in the shoulder.

In October Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot and killed by Kenyan police. A fact-finding team from Pakistan travelled to Kenya and wrote a 600 page report claiming it was a pre-planned murder.

Thousands killed over two decades

According to Reporters Without Borders 1,668 journalists have been killed in the past 20 years.

“The annual death tolls peaked in 2012 and 2013 with 144 and 142 journalists killed, respectively. These peaks, due in large measure to the war in Syria, were followed by a gradual fall and then historically low figures from 2019 onwards,” it states.

Source:
Journalist imprisonments highest recorded in years

15 Dec 2022

In the past 20 years the most killings where seen in Iraq and Syria with 578 journalists dead. They are closely followed by Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine and Somalia.

“Russia continues to be Europe’s deadliest country for the media, with the biggest number of journalists killed during the past 20 years. Since Vladimir Putin took over, Russia has seen systematic attacks on press freedom – including deadly ones – as RSF has repeatedly reported. They include Anna Politkovskaya’s high-profile murder on 7 October 2006,” states the report.

Eight journalists have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February, while 12 had died in the previous 12 years.

“France ranks as the fourth deadliest European country as a result of the massacre at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris in 2015,” it states.

“Countries where no war is officially taking place are not necessarily safe for reporters and some of them are near the top of the list of those where killings have occurred. In fact, more journalists have been killed in “zones at peace” than in “zones at war” during the past two decades, in most cases because they were investigating organised crime and corruption.”

Journalists also continue to be prosecuted by governments across the world. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists 363 journalists are currently imprisoned.

NextOptions
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: journalist, Reporters Without Borders, Unesco, imprisoned, murder, Karabo Ledwaba

Related

Source:
Women's voices are missing in the media - including them could generate billions in income21 hours ago
Image source: John Roman –
Team established to investigate Fort Hare murders12 Jan 2023
Source:
Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say3 Jan 2023
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media12 Dec 2022
Monique Nelson. Source: Supplied.
UniWorld Group puts Africa in its expansion plans7 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
Pakistani court to oversee investigation into death of journalist in Kenya6 Dec 2022
Grant Macpherson. Source: Supplied.
#Newsmaker: Grant Macpherson, CMO for KFC Africa28 Nov 2022
Source:
All the 2022 national Vodacom Journalist of the Year award winners25 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz