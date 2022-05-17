Introducing the True Location Cup aka the TLC

It's official - we're taking awards to a whole new level with the True Location Cup.

The application of location data sources to best meet client objectives



Innovation



Quality of execution and relevance to brand and target audience

The TLC is a floating trophy, awarded monthly, to the best performing True Location campaign in the industry. Not only is this an awesome trophy awarded to the best in digital... but you can also drink beer out of it! Vicinity Media is the only South African location provider that is independently verified by a third party, meaning only our campaigns deliver True Location and qualify for the True Location Cup.Don’t worry, no need to enter. All active Vicinity Media campaigns are automatically entered.Keep an eye out on our socials for more information and updates about Vicinity Media’s True Location Cup.