Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

ClockworkOrnicoVicinity MediaSocial PlacesOFM RadioThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyWunderman ThompsonGrey AfricaGrapevine CommunicationsBroad MediaHustle MediaMegaVision MediaOgilvy South AfricaBrandReserveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Intern Junior Writer Johannesburg
  • Editorial Business Journalist Cape Town
  • Journalist Nelspruit
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
  • Online Business News Editor - Marketing & Media Cape Town
  • Manager - Executive Communication Stellenbosch
  • Mid Video Editor Stellenbosch
  • Junior Verkoopsverteenwoordiger Pretoria
  • Senior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Junior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Introducing the True Location Cup aka the TLC

    17 May 2022
    Issued by: Vicinity Media
    It's official - we're taking awards to a whole new level with the True Location Cup.
    The TLC is a floating trophy, awarded monthly, to the best performing True Location campaign in the industry. Not only is this an awesome trophy awarded to the best in digital... but you can also drink beer out of it! Vicinity Media is the only South African location provider that is independently verified by a third party, meaning only our campaigns deliver True Location and qualify for the True Location Cup.

    Introducing the True Location Cup aka the TLC

    Campaigns will be judged on:
    • The application of location data sources to best meet client objectives
    • Innovation
    • Quality of execution and relevance to brand and target audience

    How to enter:
    Don’t worry, no need to enter. All active Vicinity Media campaigns are automatically entered.



    Keep an eye out on our socials for more information and updates about Vicinity Media’s True Location Cup.

    NextOptions
    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.

    Related

    Cheap data. An expensive mistake.
    Vicinity MediaCheap data. An expensive mistake.11 Nov 2021
    Near Me - The most effective way to target consumers with purchase intent
    Vicinity MediaNear Me - The most effective way to target consumers with purchase intent2 Nov 2021
    Vicinity 4D - Audience data and targeting with 4x the power
    Vicinity MediaVicinity 4D - Audience data and targeting with 4x the power11 Oct 2021
    Near Me shows explosive growth!
    Vicinity MediaNear Me shows explosive growth!19 Jul 2021
    Get closer to Vicinity Media!
    Vicinity MediaGet closer to Vicinity Media!20 May 2021
    Near Me: Local Search behaviour in February
    Vicinity MediaNear Me: Local Search behaviour in February14 May 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz