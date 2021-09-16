Entries to Annual Webby Awards open

This season, The Webby Awards is looking to celebrate new innovations that are fostering more connected and impactful experiences, both online and offline.
This season of The Webby Awards features new and expanded categories to honour the online work that pushes us forward and keeps us grounded, entertained and connected. New honours include:
- A suite of Website categories for email newsletters
- Best Installation or Experience in Advertising and Virtual & Remote
- A new suite of Virtual & Remote categories for Series
- Best Creator and Best Content Series in Social
- Best Social Commerce/Shopping Campaign in Advertising
- Sustainability & Environment and Health & Wellness honours across social, podcasts, video and advertising.
See all of this year's new categories here
.
The judges
The Webby Awards has also welcomed new experts to the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences - the judging body of 2,000 artists and professionals in the digital industry. New members include:
- Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner, Backstage Capital;
- Quinta Brunson, writer, director and actor;
- Renita Jablonski, director of Audio, The Washington Post;
- Sridhar Ramaswamy, founder, Neeva;
- Ziwe Fumudoh, comedian, writer, and creator of Showtime’s Ziwe.
The entry deadline is 29 October 2021. To enter and for early-bird pricing, go here
.