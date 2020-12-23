Media News South Africa

RIP Naufal Khan

23 Dec 2020
Media personality Naufal Khan died of surgery complications on Sunday, 20 December.
Khan was a journalist and writer and started the South African-based digital Indian news service Indian Spice when he desired to read the stories that he was interested in. He plied his craft at the Sunday Times, Thompsons Travel and Independent Newspaper, always nurturing the dream of a relevant publication that spoke to the Indian community in South Africa, in all its diversity.

He dedicated the last four years to Indian Spice, growing it into a large online platform that consistently broke big stories, gave the Indian market the blend of news that they wanted and was itself the topic of many mealtime conversations. He served the truth with unflinching courage and called out injustice wheresoever he found it.

He fought to the end and finally found peace after a long stay in critical care. "We will mourn him, and celebrate this legend of what he has achieved as the chronicle of the South African Indian community in the 21st century, holding up a mirror to its richness and challenging it to be more open, more proud, more fair," said Derek Abdinor, head of Media, Management and Advocacy at ACME.

Comment

Read more: Derek Abdinor, ACME, Naufal Khan

