EvolutionofWork: The 'new normal' is here to stay

As part of our #EvolutionofWork content feature, SoulProviders Collective's business unit manager Nosipho Ginindza shares what the future of work looks like from their point of view and how they're navigating the 'new normal' in the aftermath of Covid-19...

SoulProviders Collective claims to be future forward and soul-centered. Why?

And how did this allow you to thrive as an agency during the lockdown?

How has SoulProviders Collective taken cues from global on how to structure work-life balance?

Love that! So, what does the future of work look like to you?

What is your hope for the industry?

What needs to change and what do you think needs to happen to achieve this?

How do you propose future proofing the industry?

Any advice or words of encouragement to fellow industry folk in navigating the ‘new normal’ or rising above the aftermath of Covid-19?

We help brands and organisations stay relevant by creating eye-catching and effective data-driven digital marketing campaigns that live through the line, are platform neutral and help them reach their strategic and business goals.We were very fortunate to get the opportunity to work with clients who see at us as partners as opposed to service providers. We also have a lean business model, which means we’re able to expand and contract when needed.We've ensured to mostly play to our strengths by ensuring that the work we take on is work that we are good at and allows us to explore our creativity. We've learned not to be everything to everyone and outsource work or bring in freelancers to assist where we require expertise. Also, we introduced what we call "Siesta", where we simply do not have any meetings between 12-2 pm and the team are free to take a break/breather or run errands as a means of personal time.For me, it's more about looking at working with micro clients or challenger brands that other agencies won't necessarily want to work with. Also looking at having a healthy balance of project and retainer work - although we know and have seen that the retainer model is slowly dying out due to budgets being cut across brands. Also, entrepreneurship is on the rise as we've seen major retrenchments happen; people are putting their skills to use by being entrepreneurial.My hope for the industry is to see the rise of female creatives and most importantly diversity and inclusion. We're still lacking as an industry when coming to diversity and inclusion.We definitely need to look at those who are at the top and in positions of power in the industry. Unfortunately, the industry is still predominantly run by men or the ‘boy club’ for lack of a better word and females are often overlooked or looked at as the ones that do all the hard work, while the men take the credit. The only way to achieve this is if women come together to form their own agencies and look at collaborating more closely on projects and not be shy to reach out to fellow females in the industry when coming to collaborating.I think our industry, like any other business, needs to look to the future and see how best to identify and mitigate risk. We need to keep in touch with the brands/organisations that we work with and follow their journey and developments that may be happening. Advertising has changed quite a bit in the last few years, so it's a matter of keeping abreast of what is happening in and around us and more especially globally.My words of encouragement are simple: the 'new normal' is here to stay and we should embrace it, take learnings from it, all the while being resilient.