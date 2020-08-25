Newzroom Afrika stalwarts take on key roles in Sanef

Two of Newzroom Afrika's top journalists - politics editor Sbu Ngalwa and news director Katy Katopodis - were elected to the leadership of the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) at the weekend.

Newzroom Afrika politics editor Sbu Ngalwa

Ngalwa, who previously served as the Sanef Eastern Cape convenor, steps into the all-important position as Sanef chairperson, while Katopodis, who has enjoyed two terms as deputy chairperson, was elected Gauteng convenor and remains a member of the Sanef management committee.Newzroom Afrika is proud of the contribution these journalism stalwarts make to the work of Sanef in promoting quality, ethics and diversity in the South African media and preserving freedom of expression – values that the channel strongly supports.“These are extraordinary times for journalists everywhere,” said Ngalwa, “and the public relies on us more than ever for reliable and accurate information so they are equipped to make informed decisions that are critical to their wellbeing.“At the same time, the journalism profession is under huge pressure in a rapidly changing media environment and the work of Sanef is absolutely vital to protect the core values of an independent media.“It’s a big task, but a very important one and I’m honoured to serve as the Sanef chairperson.”Katopodis, who served her first term at Sanef six years ago as secretary-general, said while the media landscape was shifting profoundly with the rise of digital media and citizen journalism, the essence of newsgathering and storytelling remained the same.“Democracy depends on the free flow of information and, most importantly, a commitment to truth, which is the primary purpose of the media. Sanef is a very important platform for the media to stand as one in defence of these values and to make our voice heard. As representatives of Newzroom Afrika, we are pleased that we can contribute to this critical work.”