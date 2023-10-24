Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TFG (The Foschini Group)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Primary Health Properties lists healthcare REIT on the JSE

24 Oct 2023
United Kingdom-based Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) has listed a unique, healthcare-focused Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on the JSE's main board, trading under the share code PHP.
Source: JSE.
Source: JSE.

The company has had its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange since 1998 with a market capitalisation of £1.2bn.

PHP specialises in the rental of flexible and modern primary healthcare facilities within the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio contains 514 healthcare facilities, with a value of £2.8bn, and is looking to grow this by funding and acquiring high quality developments, newly developed facilities and investing in already completed, let healthcare assets.

Harry Hyman, chief executive officer of PHP, commented: “We are delighted that PHP’s shares have started trading on the South African JSE and are pleased by the positive reception from the investors we have met so far.

“This is a significant milestone that demonstrates the international attraction of PHP’s equity story as we grow and become a global healthcare investment opportunity. The resulting impact on the group’s liquidity will benefit all of our stakeholders as we continue to deliver sustainable long-term income growth.”

Through this listing, PHP is looking to introduce the local investor community to a first-of-its-kind primary healthcare focused REIT, thereby diversifying the company’s shareholder base. PHP will benefit from the JSE’s deep liquid capital markets pushing the number of listed companies on the bourse to 288 with a market capitalisation exceeding R16tn.

“Attracting a listing from the UK speaks to the deep and rich capital markets within SA. We are pleased to welcome PHP to the JSE and are excited to offer a new form of REIT to our local investors.

“The company has continued to thrive and provide value for its shareholders which we believe will offer the same value and diversification to the South African investor community,” says Valdene Reddy, JSE’s director of capital markets.”

NextOptions
Read more: JSE, London Stock Exchange, REIT

Related

Source:
Markus Jooste must pay R15m immediately for Steinhoff implosion, JSE demands12 Oct 2023
Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication launches its 18th edition
Topco MediaStandard Bank Top Women Leaders publication launches its 18th edition12 Oct 2023
Source: Angelo Giordano/Pixabay
AngloGold Ashanti moves to Wall Street, but keeps secondary JSE listing27 Sep 2023
A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the AngloGold Ashanti logo in this illustration taken November 2021. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
AngloGold Ashanti shareholders approve South Africa exit21 Aug 2023
Western Cape is becoming the SME capital of South Africa. Source: Jean van der Meulen/Pexels
Western Cape and JSE partner to accelerate SMEs25 Jul 2023
Why South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor20 Jun 2023
Copper 360 Limited lists on JSE AltX Board
Copper 360 Limited lists on JSE AltX Board21 Apr 2023
Shares of food producer Premier surge 11% on JSE debut
Shares of food producer Premier surge 11% on JSE debut27 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz