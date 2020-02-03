We live in a world that is better connected than ever before. People are longing to feel like they belong, that their voice is heard and that they fill a significant space in the global village.
This February, the 27th Johannesburg Homemakers Expo will connect visitors with the products and services that help them own their space. InHabit is about improving the way people live in their homes and how they connect with everything around them. This includes environmental sustainability, story-sharing, supporting local businesses and being better informed about product origins.
The 2020 Johannesburg Homemakers Expo will once again give visitors the chance to see, touch, feel and compare the latest home products and services.
It’s an opportunity to do more than merely occupy a space, it’s about developing a lifestyle where people truly InHabit spaces and boldly connect with those around them.
Made possible by Jana Nel Designs, Trouve, Vermont Sales and World of Decorative Concrete. An expo favourite, the InHabit Workshop will bring a wealth of interesting demonstrations where craftsmen will show how their products are made and get visitors involved in creating them themselves. Demonstrations include concrete products, clay and ceramic techniques, woodworking (building bat boxes, children’s swings and step ladders), doodling with purpose, dotting paint techniques and chalk painting.
Made possible by DIY Garden Designer, Malanseuns, Bark Unlimited Organics, Fern Lily Design & Landscaping and Lighouse. The Garden Table is a brand new feature where visitors will be entertained and educated during a series of food and gardening demonstrations led by celebrity chefs, landscapers and experts who will use our beautifully landscaped indoor garden as a source of inspiration. Visitors can expect a fun-filled programme that includes demonstrations by Tasha Tollman (DIY Garden Designer), Chef Izelle Hoffman and Sandy Roberts (Margaret Roberts Herbal Centre) to name a few.
Be inspired by authentic African design styles. Local interior designers will be given the challenge to create a space that celebrates design from across the continent. In this demo space, visitors will see what the chosen interior designers have created and be able to ask questions on how to incorporate their favourite style into their home.
Sponsored by Vermont Sales. The Industrial Design students from the University of Johannesburg will once again take up a special Johannesburg Homemakers Challenge. Visitors to the Young Designers Challenge will be able to see the products that will potentially help them InHabit their spaces in the future.
Brought to you by Tshimologong Makerspace. Visitors will be immersed in the world of augmented reality (AR) when entering the main show arena. In The Play(AR) Zone visitors will be able to decorate and bring their own interactive AR animal to life in real-time and then take them through a fun virtual gaming course or watch as they run, jump and play around the expo. The Play(AR) Zone will also combine the old and new with a giant interactive virtual reality kaleidoscope.
Truly Artisan is a must for visitors looking to add the latest, custom-made products to their home. It’s a treasure trove of artworks, cutting edge furniture and lighting designs, collector’s items, handcrafted decor pieces and natural products.
Indulge in something different at D’Vine Life. Come snack or lunchtime, this foodie haven will have visitors spoilt for choice. Choices include everything from gourmet sushi, towering burgers and homemade curries to biltong, cakes and ice-cream.
General Info Show dates: 27 Feb – 1 March 2020 Show times: Thurs & Fri 10:00 – 18:00 | Sat & Sun 09:00 – 18:00 Entrance: R100 Adults, R50 Pensioners, R20 Scholars Venue: Ticketpro Dome, Northumberland Rd and Olievenhout Ave, North Riding Tickets available on Quicket.co.za
