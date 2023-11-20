Industries

    Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving

    20 Nov 2023
    20 Nov 2023
    Hohm Energy’s Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving social media campaign is a play on the stereotypical festive season commercial.
    Image supplied. Hohm Energy’s Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving social media campaign is a play on the stereotypical festive season commercial
    Image supplied. Hohm Energy’s Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving social media campaign is a play on the stereotypical festive season commercial

    The campaign is part of the ClimateTech solar marketplace mission to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar.

    By September this year, according to Montmasson-Clair, imports of solar panels to South Africa reached R18bn - more than 4.5GW of capacity.

    To date over 37,00 South Africans have already made use of the Hohm Energy ‘Solar as a Service’ (SaaS) platform.

    "We've created more than 17,500 personalised solar proposals valued at R3.6bn utilising our proprietary solar engineering designed software,” says Tim Ohlsen, the CEO of Hohm Energy.

    This resulted in R3.6bn worth of personalised solar proposals which is the equivalent of 114 Megawatts of solar supply.

    Dedicated to revolutionising the often challenging and complex process homeowners face when acquiring solar energy systems, Holm Energy has a cutting-edge, technology-led aggregator platform that effortlessly links homeowners with trusted solar installers, while also providing structured solar financing solutions.

    “Additionally, we've facilitated over R1.6bn in finance applications - equivalent to 85+ Megawatts - which were initiated by Hohm Energy and directed to our retail banking partners,” adds Ohlsen.

    Coca-Cola partners with creators to modernise holiday cards using AI

    2 days

    Solar solutions range from R48k to R980k.

    “Hohm Energy simplifies the journey for customers, making it easy to obtain credit and afford a solar system with minimal effort.

    “By forging partnerships with four of the top five retail banks in South Africa, we are not only streamlining the process but also fundamentally reshaping the nation's energy infrastructure,” explains Ohlsen.

