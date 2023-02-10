Industries

#SuperBowl2023: Here is what a $7m ad looks like

10 Feb 2023
Music superstar Rihanna will be headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime performance with more than 200 million people expected to tune into the show.
Source:
Source: www.vecteezy.com

The star in collaboration with Apple Music released the ad Run This Town, an ode to her hit song with Jay-Z and Kanye West as well as her home country Barbados.

According to reports, the US-based game is charging around $7m for a 30-second ad.

Although last year there was a cryptocurrency splash of ads, this year most of the spots will come from automakers, alcohol companies and the tech sector.

Celebrity cameos from personalities such as Will Ferrell, Serena Williams, Jack Harlow, Alicia Silverstone, and Steve Martin are expected to steal the show.

Here are some of the teaser ads:

Pepsi

Uber One

Helmanns

Doritos

General Motors and Netflix

Rakuten

ads, commercials, Netflix, Pepsi, Rihanna, Uber, Super Bowl

