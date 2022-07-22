New York Festivals Special Industry Award winners announced

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the 2022 Special Industry Award recipients.

Each year, New York Festivals honours those companies whose multi-awarded campaigns have demonstrated innovation and creativity with NYF’s Special Industry Awards.

2022’s Industry Award winners are selected by the number of top-scoring entries that earn trophies within the competitions based on scores determined by New York Festivals in-person executive jury.

Serviceplan Germany earned triple accolades for Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year and Regional Agency of the Year/Europe. This industry honour is awarded to the non-networked agency that obtains the highest score for creative entries in all of New York Festivals Advertising Awards competitions across all mediums.

“Serviceplan Germany being named Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year and Regional Agency Europe by New York Festivals 2022, makes this our most successful year at New York Festivals to date. It means a lot to continue to be recognised by the NYF Industry Awards: prestigious awards that are globally renowned for recognising creative work that pushes creative boundaries within the industry, ” said Alex Schill, global chief creative officer, Serviceplan Group

VMLY&R earned Global Network of the Year. This honour is awarded to the advertising agency network that earns the highest score for entries in all mediums and produces the highest calibre of top-scoring creative work within the competition.

“I’m so proud of the teams and the effort that has gone into all this amazing work over the past year. Earning 2022 Global Agency Network of the Year and Regional Agency of the Year for both North America and APAC from the New York Festivals is absolutely the icing on the cake. It takes passion and drive, and teams trusting and pushing each other. It also takes brave clients — I’m happy we work with so many — and thank them because they share these honours with us, too, ” said Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer at VMLY&R

WPP was honoured with the 2022 Holding Company of the Year Award. This honour recognises the holding company that earned the highest combined score for all entries in all mediums, calculated from all points earned by its networks and agencies.

Spinneys Supermarket, the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation and AUMBC Hospital earned the honour of Global Brand of the Year for “The Bread Exam” created by McCann Paris. The life-saving campaign provided women with an option to share information about self-checking and avoid the cultural taboos that prevented Lebanese women from talking openly about their bodies by demonstrating the steps of a breast self-exam through the act of kneading and pressing dough.

Regional Agency of the Year is a Special Industry Award that honours an advertising agency that earns the highest score for entries in all mediums within their region.

2022’s Regional Agency of the Year Awards went to: VMLY&R India, Serviceplan Germany, Wunderman Thompson Argentina, Keko FZ LLC Dubai, VMLY&R North America.

The 2022 Film Production Company of the Year is Iconoclast Germany, International feature film and commercial content group. Film Production Company of the Year is awarded to the film production company based on total points scored, regardless of whether entries were submitted by the production company, advertising agency or a third party.

“We were really lucky to get this once-in-a-decade chance. You are always excited when you receive a script with potential. Like everybody else we love parents’ anxiety turned upside down. How Serviceplan’s idea struck a very common chord in these late days of the pandemic created a tiny bit of heat though. If this film does not come out great it would be on us. Then we read Marcus Ibanez’s treatment. He didn’t just design stunning vignettes to illustrate the voice over. Most casually he created a film. A beautiful film spot on the contemporary anxiety of parents and their ‘kids’ alike. And that was anything but luck. Thank you, Marcus! Thank you Serviceplan! Thank you so much,” said Tim Augustin, Executive Producer, Iconoclast Germany

To view the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners gallery, go here.