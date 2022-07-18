New York Festivals Advertising Award winners announced!

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the 2022 Award Winners.

Led by Executive Jury president Fede Garcia, the 2022 Executive Jury selected this year’s winning entries from the Shortlist determined by NYF’s 400+ online Grand Jury.

An in-person jury of NYC-based creatives and multiple digital juries populated by industry leaders as well as the Hell’s Kitchen and Future Now Executive Juries thoughtfully deliberated to award this year’s winning campaigns within their specific categories.

The 2022 Executive Juries awarded the esteemed New York Festival Best of Show Award, 12 Grand Awards, 82 Gold Tower Awards, 90 Silver and 119 Bronze.

2022 Best of Show

“The Bread Exam” created by McCann Paris for Spinneys Supermarket - Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation - AUBMC Hospital was honoured with the title of Best of Show for the 2022 competition.

The agency earned top honours for its campaign that provided women with an option to share information about self-checking and avoid the cultural taboos that prevented Lebanese women from talking openly about their bodies. The solution is a recipe video teaching women to perform a self-exam and detect early signs of breast cancer.

The video showed a traditional Lebanese baker demonstrating the steps of a breast self-exam through a similar gesture: the act of kneading and pressing dough. The gestures transformed an intimate and taboo subject into an acceptable, everyday experience.

“We’re honoured and humbled by the recognition and even though the results are overwhelming we still have a long way to go for awareness in women’s health. Excited to see what creativity can do to help various diverse communities,” said Mateo Fernandez, executive creative director, McCann Paris

2022 Grand Awards

Activation and Engagement: McCann Paris “The Bread Exam” Spinneys Supermarket - Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation - AUBMC Hospital

Avant-Garde/Innovative: Serviceplan Germany “Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display” Dot

Collaborations and Partnerships: Virtue “Backup Ukraine” Polycam 3D

Design: Wunderman Thompson Argentina “Degree Inclusive” Unilever

Digital/Mobile: VMLY&R “I Will Always Be Me” Dell Technologies & Intel

Direct: VMLY&R “I Will Always Be Me” Dell Technologies & Intel

Film Craft: Serviceplan Germany “The Wish” Penny

Package and Product Design: Serviceplan Germany “Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display” Dot

Print: VMLY&R “I Will Always Be Me” Dell Technologies & Intel

Public Relations: SS+K “Welcome to the Icelandverse” Inspired by Iceland

Purpose: McCann Paris “The Bread Exam” Spinneys Supermarket - Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation - AUBMC Hospital

Social Media and Influencer: Berlin Cameron, A VMLY&R Company “The First Meta Sneaker” Under Armour

Hell’s Kitchen, a new category launched in 2022, honours the variety of creative lanes of engagement employed by agencies and legalised vice brands to connect consumers. Gold winners for 2022 include “Lakers Red - A taste of what they missed” Wunderman Thompson Switzerland for Schützengarten (Alcohol), Juke “Music in a Can” Leo Burnett Vietnam for Heineken (Alcohol. Silver winning entries include “Freedom Grams” Serviceplan Germany for Aroya (Cannabis) and “The Unfair Bottle” Serviceplan Spain for Puerto de Indias (Alcohol).

Future Now, a future-forward category group shines a spotlight on creative work that employs technology with an innovative approach resulting in a more engaging consumer experience. Silver winning entries include “Tilda - Identity Born From Data” You’ve Got Pictures, for LG AI Research, “Backup Ukraine” Virtue for Polycam 3D and “Quest for Dyslexia” Cheil Hong Kong/Cheil PengTai Beijing for Samsung. In addition, Serviceplan Germany’s “Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display” and “Dot Go. The first object interaction app for the visually impaired” were both honoured with Silver Towers.

New York Festivals special industry awards including the Global Agency of the Year, Global Brand of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, and Regional Agencies of the Year will be announced in the third week of July.

Go here to view the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners gallery.