GeknitDitMetTraceyLange is back in aid of Mandela Day

Tracey Lange, well-known host of Kfm 94.5's popular weekday mid-morning show is once again spreading her unique brand of knitting love in celebration of Mandela Day.

A selected number of listeners and fans will be able to join a live, interactive, 67-minute Zoom knitalong with Lange and celebrity friends on Monday 18 July, today, at 12:30.

The virtual event will be a fun and engaging 'kuier' while guests knit items to be distributed to charities in need of warm items this winter.

The virtual event will also be broadcast live on Kfm's Facebook feed from 12:30 on Monday 18 July, and will be available on Kfm's Youtube channel tomorrow.

Some of the guests who will be knitting with Tracey include Stormers and Springbok rugby star Juan de Jongh, YouTube sensation Devdon Did It, singer Amy Jones, actor Tim Theron, comedian Alfred Adriaan, entertainer Loukmaan Adams and special guest Agnes Bezuidenhoudt, fondly known as Ma Agnes – the oldest person in the Western Cape. Tracey will also be joined by Kfm presenters Ricky Schroeder and EB Inglis and CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit.

#GeknitDitMetTraceyLange started in 2020 when Tracey took up knitting during lockdown. She initially started knitting as a way to stay occupied during lockdown, but her hobby soon grew into a larger initiatives as her listeners, fans and followers rallied behind her call to knit for charity.

"Mandela Day is such a beautiful reminder to share our humanity and to help our neighbours. And this year's GeknitDit guests are going to be so much fun! I can just imagine what these guys and girls are going to get up to – I can't wait! So don't miss it – make sure you catch every hilarious stitch on Facebook Live," says Lange.

People are invited to join the initiative by knitting warm clothing for those in need this winter. Completed items can be dropped off at Kenilworth Centre or N1 City Mall between 1 and 22 July 2022.

Find out more on kfm.co.za and by following #GeknitDitMetTraceyLange.



