Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingSpark MediaFlow CommunicationsBabyYumYum.co.zaDentsuMegaVision MediaThe Media KrateTopco MediaEntravision 365 DigitalAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEverlyticIndaba Billboards & MediaV5 DigitalSprout Performance PartnersPrimedia OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Promotional Coordinator Cape Town
  • News Editor Bloemfontein
  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #GeknitDitMetTraceyLange is back in aid of Mandela Day

    18 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Tracey Lange, well-known host of Kfm 94.5's popular weekday mid-morning show is once again spreading her unique brand of knitting love in celebration of Mandela Day.
    #GeknitDitMetTraceyLange is back in aid of Mandela Day

    A selected number of listeners and fans will be able to join a live, interactive, 67-minute Zoom knitalong with Lange and celebrity friends on Monday 18 July, today, at 12:30.

    The virtual event will be a fun and engaging 'kuier' while guests knit items to be distributed to charities in need of warm items this winter.

    The virtual event will also be broadcast live on Kfm's Facebook feed from 12:30 on Monday 18 July, and will be available on Kfm's Youtube channel tomorrow.

    Some of the guests who will be knitting with Tracey include Stormers and Springbok rugby star Juan de Jongh, YouTube sensation Devdon Did It, singer Amy Jones, actor Tim Theron, comedian Alfred Adriaan, entertainer Loukmaan Adams and special guest Agnes Bezuidenhoudt, fondly known as Ma Agnes – the oldest person in the Western Cape. Tracey will also be joined by Kfm presenters Ricky Schroeder and EB Inglis and CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit.

    #GeknitDitMetTraceyLange started in 2020 when Tracey took up knitting during lockdown. She initially started knitting as a way to stay occupied during lockdown, but her hobby soon grew into a larger initiatives as her listeners, fans and followers rallied behind her call to knit for charity.

    "Mandela Day is such a beautiful reminder to share our humanity and to help our neighbours. And this year's GeknitDit guests are going to be so much fun! I can just imagine what these guys and girls are going to get up to – I can't wait! So don't miss it – make sure you catch every hilarious stitch on Facebook Live," says Lange.

    People are invited to join the initiative by knitting warm clothing for those in need this winter. Completed items can be dropped off at Kenilworth Centre or N1 City Mall between 1 and 22 July 2022.

    Find out more on kfm.co.za and by following #GeknitDitMetTraceyLange.

    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Kfm, Mandela Day, Juan de Jongh, Tracey Lange, Alfred Adriaan, Loukmaan Adams, Lester Kiewit, Amy Jones



    Related

    The tricky tale of Mandela's BMW
    The tricky tale of Mandela's BMW33 minutes ago
    Reebok puts pre-loved sneakers to good use this Mandela Day
    Reebok puts pre-loved sneakers to good use this Mandela Day3 hours ago
    Paused during the pandemic, FoodForward SA's Mandela Day Food Drive is back
    Paused during the pandemic, FoodForward SA's Mandela Day Food Drive is back2 days ago
    Walking in Madiba's footsteps in Houghton for Mandela Day
    Optimize AgencyWalking in Madiba's footsteps in Houghton for Mandela Day3 days ago
    How to avoid charity scams when volunteering, donating this Mandela Month
    How to avoid charity scams when volunteering, donating this Mandela Month13 Jul 2022
    Calling SA: Support Ladles of Love's Mandela Mosaic world record this Mandela Day
    CoronationCalling SA: Support Ladles of Love's Mandela Mosaic world record this Mandela Day13 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz