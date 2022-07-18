Sanef mourns death of Alex FM's Joshua Mbatha

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has learnt with shock of the killing of Joshua Mbatha, Alex FM's music manager.

He was 32. Mbatha, affectionately known as DJ Jorontinah, was shot by unknown gunmen after he left work on Thursday night. He was with two of his colleagues, Sammy Ramodike and Matome Mookanedi, when they were stopped by gunmen.

Isaac Mangena, Alex FM’s chairperson, said in a statement, “They took their phones and shoes before shooting Joshua in the chest. He succumbed to his injuries at Masakhane clinic around 9pm. Let’s keep the family and Josh’s colleagues in our prayers. A promising career gone too soon.”

Mbatha’s killing underlines the high levels of deadly crimes that South Africans are subjected to on a daily basis. We call on law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to apprehend the killers.

Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef’s chairperson, said, “At 32, Joshua was still young and with a great future ahead of him. We call on the police to ensure that the perpetrators are found. Our communities, including media workers, are living under constant fear of crime and brutality. It has to stop.”

Alex FM was one of the stations that were looted during last year’s unrest in July. Following the looting, the station remained on the air despite the challenges. For this, Alex FM received an award for bravery at last year’s Nat Nakasa Awards.

Sanef sends its condolences to the Mbatha family, friends and colleagues at Alex FM.

Funeral and memorial service details will be announced in due course after consultation with the family.