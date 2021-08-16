Derrick launches campaign for 10X investments

Takealot Group has appointed Mamongae Mahlare as its new group chief executive, effective 1 October 2021. Mahlare will succeed Kim Reid, who transitions to chairman of the group, where he will focus on the group's longer-term growth ambitions.
"The first six months of 2021 has highlighted a few green shoots for the print industry." This is according to a statement released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa, following the release of the ABC Quarter 2 (Q2) results.ByDanette Breitenbach
Ogilvy PR - the strategic communications division of Ogilvy South Africa - is on a winning streak, landing several pieces of local and international new business in recent months. These wins include Telkom Corporate; PepsiCo Salty Snacks; Dettol; Kotex; United Nations Women; FoodForward SA; MSD for Mothers; and a range of assignments for Multichoice Africa.Issued byOgilvy South Africa
Cape Town-based agency Derrick has announced the launch of their latest campaign for 10X Investments.
Nik Rabinowitz
Executive creative director of Derrick, Livio Tronchin, said, “Despite having outperformed many competitors in the retirement savings, living annuities and unit trusts world for a number of years, 10X plays in a field of industry giants who have been around for a long time. Achieving competitive levels of brand awareness in this field is a big challenge for a relative newcomer.”
10X aims to disrupt an established industry with a different kind of option. 10X has found that many of the South Africans who contribute to a retirement savings fund will lose up to 40% of their retirement savings to high fees.
10X Investments promises to charge 1% in fees, compared to the industry average of 3%.
“It’s one of those simple things in life nobody wants to discover when it’s too late,” says Tronchin.
The new ad stars comedian Nik Rabinowitz, who has appeared in previous 10X campaigns.
Alice Cumming, marketing manager of 10X Investments, said, “The investment industry is complex and tends to leave consumers feeling frustrated and quite baffled. 10X values simplicity and clarity, and the Derrick team helped us deliver a clear, single-minded message in a humorous and engaging way.”
