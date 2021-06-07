Newsmaker: Kagiso Tshepe appointed as ECD at Grid Worldwide

I had the privilege of chatting to Kagiso Tshepe, the newly appointed executive creative director (ECD) at Grid Worldwide.

With incredible enthusiasm, it is clear that Tshepe is extremely passionate about the work that he does. At the young age of 33, he has made his way to a coveted position in the advertising industry.Here, he tells us more about his career path, his work, and who he is...It’s a new feeling I’m still trying to understand. There’s something familiar about it though, like I’ve felt this excited and nervous before. I’m also really grateful that I’m not going through these feelings alone. I have amazing and supportive people around me, my leadership team, colleagues, and friends who are with me through it all.I started as a self-taught graphic designer in branding and packaging. Then I did a stint as a DTP operator at a print shop, which helped a lot when I went into art direction later at MetropolitanRepublic.It was later when I was having a good time at King James Cape Town that I switched to copywriting. I’m so grateful that they gave me that opportunity, because it allowed me to flex the pen muscle that I always had in my poetry work. This is the ’T-shaped people’ idea we encourage at Grid, where we embrace all the other skills beyond our job descriptions that an individual comes with and provide a space for them to play with and explore in their work. I truly believe it’s a combination of all these things that have brought me to this point.The reality that some dreams - not just mine, but others around me and the ones on their way - will be realised through my involvement. I’d like to believe that I’m still very close to those unknown and not yet heard voices and ideas. Close to a lot of stories that still need to be told and by being here today, I can become a bridge through which they’ll be brought forward.I don’t know if there is any other industry that has multi-dimensional and exciting people like the advertising industry. They are so smart that they are not afraid to be stupid.I always say I’ve never laughed as much until I joined this industry. They’re not only storytellers by trade, but in their real lives too. This makes it easy for us to be who we really are and never to pretend like we know something we really don’t, or ignore it altogether.I find that this is what gives us the ability to effectively do the work we do. Every piece that comes out of any agency has a personal insight from at least one of the people who made it.I was very lucky to have been part of the team that created the “Uk’shona Kwelanga” campaign for Sanlam a few years ago at King James.In this project, I was afforded the opportunity to bring my personal story into the work. This felt true and allowed me to process my grief through the piece, as well as reach others who were going through the same struggles.What has always stood out for me, when I look back at my journey, are the people. The great people I’ve been so fortunate to have had the chance to be in the same room with, to listen to and hear with understanding. To learn from and absorb all that’s inspiring about them.I’ve been lucky enough to have had the chance to work with almost every creative director, ECD, and CCO that was on my wishlist, even those I never thought I’d ever get to meet. Through that, I have been inspired and encouraged to do the noteworthy work I’ve been able to do.Having had the chance to work with some of the greatest minds in the industry, I want to bring all those learnings through what I’m about to do. Certainly, without losing who I am. I want to bring my mind and my heart into it.Because I have an opportunity to do the things that I always thought were missing in the industry, to hear voices that were missing inside my radio, to see faces that were not there inside my TV, to clap and celebrate the people who were never there on stages - graduation stages, public-speaking stages, life stages - all the stages. I have an opportunity to do all that, and I'm determined to.I love ideas and I’m kept up by the fact that there might be another great idea out there freely roaming in the ether. That keeps me going.Be very careful, because you’re going to love it here.If you love it, if you truly love it, it’s going to love you back. Think of it this way, a baker bakes. A taxi driver drives. A lawyer, loyas! It’s that simple. So, if you’re a writer, write. Every day. If you’re an art director, art and direct all your attention to it. We’re creatives, so we should create. Always. Give it time — give time to it. Love it. Tricky as this game might be, if you give it your time and your heart it will be an amazing experience, you’ll never want to trade for anything.