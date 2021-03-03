Near Me local search trends reveal what's on the consumer's mind

Which local searches were trending in January?

In January 2021, Vicinity Media’s Near Me microapp got an impressive 135,654 user clicks across 16 search categories on five publisher sites.Clearly, users are embracing the convenience Near Me offers:, with no need to leave the site, or to type in your location or search term.Local searches give great insight into the South African mindset at any given time – what’s worrying consumers, what’s exciting them, what they’re curious about.So,on Near Me with the most local search clicks?View or download our insightful Near Me January engagement report below.