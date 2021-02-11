See sustainability through different eyes in this powerful Standard Chartered global campaign by TBWA\ Singapore

The short film "Through Different Eyes" signals a new chapter in the bank's commitment to financing sustainability in places that need it most.
Standard Chartered’s new global brand campaign launches with a powerful short film “Through Different Eyes”, which was filmed last year in Croatia under challenging Covid-19 restrictions.
The film looks at the impact Standard Chartered’s sustainability efforts will have on nature, through the eyes of nature itself.
The campaign was created by TBWA\ Singapore in collaboration with Cannes Grand Prix-winning director Jaron Albertin of Smuggler Films. Using a mix of real footage and CGI, the film takes viewers on a journey of sustainability, remarkably seen through the eyes of various animals including eagles, horses, rabbits, dolphins and a pelican.
Cameras were delicately attached to the animals, all under the care and watchful eyes of animal safety regulators, giving the viewer a wonderfully immersive experience.
Said Asheen Naidu, global creative director, TBWA\Singapore:
“There is a lot of talk around sustainability, but to cut through a sea of predictable messaging we wanted a different perspective. Allowing viewers to see the benefit of Standard Chartered’s sustainability efforts through completely different eyes, felt like a really fresh way to tell our story.”
Said Jaron Albertin, director, Smuggler Films:
“Our intention was to connect an audience with each animal's point of view - and while this idea is quite simple, achieving it was more complex. The most challenging yet rewarding part of this experience was in learning to let go of a certain amount of control to the unpredictability of our animals. Parallel to the film's messaging, our production had to learn to rely on the symbiotic dance between nature and technology."
With a strong global network and key footprint in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Standard Chartered’s investments target countries that are at most risk from climate change and minimise the negative impact of financing on the world at large.
Standard Chartered is committing to financing $35bn of clean technology and renewables and $40bn of sustainable infrastructure by the end of 2024.
The launch of this global brand campaign is an evolution of the bank’s long-term commitment here for good.
“Through Different Eyes” marks the beginning of a new series of brand communications for Standard Chartered demonstrating how finance can be used as a force for good to help sustainable development, economic growth and job creation.
The brand campaign launches using the evolved brand experience and identity created by global consultancy Lippincott and will run across worldwide media channels this month.
Said Emma Sheller, global head brand and marketing, Standard Chartered:
“Through Different Eyes'' is inspired by our own diversity and a shared vision for a sustainable future. We believe nature and progress can coexist. And while our purpose remains to drive commerce and prosperity, our industry hasan urgent responsibility to do things the right way.”
2021 marks TBWA\Singapore’s 17th year as global creative agency and brand strategy partner to Standard Chartered.
