One Silver, one Bronze and two Shortlists for SA at the Gerety Awards

19 Oct 2020
FCB Johannesburg won a Silver for The Phonetic Can (in the Communication category), LifeDesign Johannesburg won a Bronze for Wisdom of Life in Health and Havas Johannesburg and VMLY&R Johannesburg both won Shortlist awards respectively for Take This Thread in the Works (for Work for Good category) and Pride (in the Media category).



CIPLA Humancare BARNEY from LifeDesign on Vimeo.






The Grand Prix is awarded to Moldy Whopper. Gold winners include; Project Understood, Crocodile inside, Signs, The Soap with a Lump, The Punishing Signal, Eva.Stories, Last Straw, A Hard Pill To Swallow, 40,000 Strong, Swipe Night and Generation Lockdown.



There are 22 countries featured on the winners list, including Japan, Iran, Peru, Australia, Canada, Germany and the USA. American agencies lead with a total of 22 winning works followed by India with 11 and the UK with 5.

"All of the winning campaigns, including those works that are shortlisted, deserve the utmost praise" says Gerety Awards co-founder Lucia Ongay, “Entries at the Gerety awards have gone through the greatest of scrutiny. From across 6 continents in 32 countries, a total of 185 of some of the world's most esteemed agency and brand leaders came together to find the best in advertising. In doing so. Gerety winners have set THE standard for the very best in advertising in 2020 and beyond.”

Ongay continues:
When defining the best in advertising through the female lens we have a responsibility to celebrate only the very best. Advertisers who want to know how to target the world’s most powerful consumers need to look no further than the Gerety winners list.
See all the winners here.
