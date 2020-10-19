One Silver, one Bronze and two Shortlists for SA at the Gerety Awards

FCB Johannesburg won a Silver for The Phonetic Can (in the Communication category), LifeDesign Johannesburg won a Bronze for Wisdom of Life in Health and Havas Johannesburg and VMLY&R Johannesburg both won Shortlist awards respectively for Take This Thread in the Works (for Work for Good category) and Pride (in the Media category).