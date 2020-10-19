One Silver, one Bronze and two Shortlists for SA at the Gerety Awards

FCB Johannesburg won a Silver for The Phonetic Can (in the Communication category), LifeDesign Johannesburg won a Bronze for Wisdom of Life in Health and Havas Johannesburg and VMLY&R Johannesburg both won Shortlist awards respectively for Take This Thread in the Works (for Work for Good category) and Pride (in the Media category).
The Grand Prix is awarded to Moldy Whopper. Gold winners include; Project Understood, Crocodile inside, Signs, The Soap with a Lump, The Punishing Signal, Eva.Stories, Last Straw, A Hard Pill To Swallow, 40,000 Strong, Swipe Night and Generation Lockdown.
There are 22 countries featured on the winners list, including Japan, Iran, Peru, Australia, Canada, Germany and the USA. American agencies lead with a total of 22 winning works followed by India with 11 and the UK with 5.
"All of the winning campaigns, including those works that are shortlisted, deserve the utmost praise" says Gerety Awards co-founder Lucia Ongay, “Entries at the Gerety awards have gone through the greatest of scrutiny. From across 6 continents in 32 countries, a total of 185 of some of the world's most esteemed agency and brand leaders came together to find the best in advertising. In doing so. Gerety winners have set THE standard for the very best in advertising in 2020 and beyond.”
Ongay continues:
When defining the best in advertising through the female lens we have a responsibility to celebrate only the very best. Advertisers who want to know how to target the world’s most powerful consumers need to look no further than the Gerety winners list.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.