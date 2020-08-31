Heineken and Amstel ads resonate with local viewers; listed among the best of 2019

Two of Heineken South Africa's beer brands have made it onto the list of South Africa's favourite commercials. Heineken® and Amstel are the only beer brands to feature in the Best-Liked TV Ads of 2019. The annual list compiled by market analytics and consulting company Kantar polls TV viewers around advertisements that both resonate with them and evokes a positive emotional response.