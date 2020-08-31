Heineken and Amstel ads resonate with local viewers; listed among the best of 2019

Two of Heineken South Africa's beer brands have made it onto the list of South Africa's favourite commercials. Heineken® and Amstel are the only beer brands to feature in the Best-Liked TV Ads of 2019. The annual list compiled by market analytics and consulting company Kantar polls TV viewers around advertisements that both resonate with them and evokes a positive emotional response.
Heineken SA’s flagship beer Heineken's adverts appeared twice on the list. Heineken®’s Unmissable ad was the runner up, ranking at number two. Through the #Unmissable campaign, Heineken® reminded football fans that every Uefa Champions League match has unmissable moments.
Lauren Muller, marketing manager for Heineken®, explains: “Heineken® always aims to create memorable experiences and bring enjoyment through all of our sponsorship platforms and Rugby World Cup™ 2019 was no different. We once again tapped into a universal consumer insight and delivered a light-hearted entertaining TV ad that consumers loved.”
The promise of enjoying the Rugby World Cup for both fans and non-fans was brought to life when Heineken® (partnering with the SABC) brought the final matches to every South African home, with many witnessing the Springbok lift the Webb Ellis Cup.
Heineken®’s current above-the-line communication is geared towards encouraging responsible consumption through its #SocialiseResponsibly campaign. This message is even more apt as the country has moved to lockdown alert Level 2, with consumers enjoying their beer out of their homes.
Timeless Amstel
Another well-loved beer brand Amstel was recognised for its wedding-themed TV commercial. Inspired by the diverse South African culture, the commercial is an expression of Amstel Lager’s core values of ‘timeless taste’, showcasing the beer being enjoyed at various wedding ceremonies throughout the decades. The advert depicted the passing of time, changing fashions and tastes in a slick manner, while showing Amstel’s preferred taste being the one constant.
Continuing with its timeless beer theme, Amstel will be flighting its new television commercial later in the year. The brand worked with local talent and a smaller innovative agency as part of its commitment to support the creative industries during the pandemic.
“Creating a Covid-19-sensitive commercial gave us an opportunity to not only think differently about the content we wanted to present to our consumers, but to also choose a creative partner who would best deliver on the brief in a world where both budgets and our movements are restricted. Local producer whiz Refiloe Ramogase who is better known for shooting music videos delivered perfectly on the Amstel brief. In working with local talent, Amstel continues to support the creative industries in a time where there are few opportunities to earn an income. Our latest commercial features talent from our previous ‘timeless taste’ ads, as well as DJ duo Twins on Decks who are friends of Amstel,” says Dimakatso Napiane, senior brand manager, Amstel.
About Heineken South Africa:
Heineken South Africa is a key player in the beer and cider industry in the country, with an impressive portfolio of brands, including Heineken®, Sol, Desperados, Windhoek, Miller Genuine Draft, Amstel, Strongbow, Fox, Soweto Gold, and Tafel. Heineken South Africa is a joint venture between Heineken N.V. and Namibia Breweries. Visit www.heinekensouthafrica.co.za
