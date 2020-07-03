Enter Joe Public United's newest growth venture: Joe Public Cape Town

Branding and communications group, Joe Public has announced the launch of its Cape Town agency, as the newest addition to the Joe Public United family, enabling the group to expand its capabilities and extend its unique offering to markets outside of Johannesburg.

Joe Public Cape Town will be led by Cape-based Brendan Hoffmann as executive creative director, who returns to Joe Public after 11 years, thanks to the opening of the new Mother City office.Hoffmann started with the agency in 2005 as a young art director and has 17 years of experience, in both traditional and digital advertising channels – most recently leading the 20-strong creative department at Publicis Machine Cape Town as group creative director.“We are fortunate to be building on the foundations of a robust Joe Public value system, with a clearly defined growth purpose to lead us from the very first step. To this end, our focus will be on growing our clients’ brands through innovative, effective creative solutions, born from rigorous, insight-driven strategies with clear and measurable objectives,” said Hoffmann.Hoffmann is joined by Matt Quarta, a senior integrated strategic planner, who brings to the partnership his extensive expertise in the digital landscape, particularly in data and analytics, and brand and communication strategy. Quarta has been with Joe Public since 2017.“We are delighted to be starting our Cape Town agency with a team as dynamic and accomplished as Brendan and Matt. The venture into Cape Town is a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our creative ambition of growing our clients with excellent creative output that resonates and connects with the man on the street,” said chief creative officer of Joe Public, Xolisa Dyeshana.The brand and communications group views the opening of the Cape Town office as a further opportunity to expand on its purpose of growing its people, clients and country, under the stewardship of Hoffmann and the Cape Town Joe Public team.