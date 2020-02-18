MediaHeads 360 celebrates first year

MediaHeads 360 celebrates a year of activating, captivating and amplifying strategic media solutions for its clients.
RadioHeads was founded in 2005 and after accumulating years of experience in creating all-inclusive communications solutions, the African Media Entertainment subsidiary changed its name to MediaHeads 360 in February 2019. The name change was accompanied by a complete rebrand that more accurately reflected the company's media-centric approach and technology-based solutions.
In just one year, the level one BEE media specialist entrenched itself with a number of strategic and holistic client-partner solutions; drawing on the company's history, diversity, innovation and expertise.
Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 managing director, comments: "We have grown so much since our relaunch in 2019, but we remain ambitious and hungry to keep growing. We would never have been able to achieve this without the support of our clients and the absolute dedication of our team. The past year is a testament to the trust of our clients and our team's loyalty and commitment. Our team's diversity allows us to create solutions that speak specifically and directly to our client's audiences. We combine this with our continued exploration of current tech and global trends to create true 360° media solutions."
It has been a busy year for MediaHeads 360. The company celebrated its rebrand with a bursary giveaway in February. In July, the team did their bit for our four-legged friends with a special collection and visit to Woodrock Animal Rescue on Mandela Day. And in August, the female-led organisation affirmed its dedication to education and transformation by awarding bursaries to women working in media, saying: "We firmly believe that one of the most powerful ways to uplift women is through education. Educated women teach, support and develop each other."
But it was not all play. The company has also seen phenomenal growth in the area of its award-winning radio dramas; a speciality field for the team. For almost a decade, MediaHeads 360 have pursued a specialised 360° content marketing strategy for some of South Africa's biggest blue-chip companies, in the form of these dramas and have done so with great success. "It's been an incredible journey so far and I have no doubt that the coming year will be huge for us. We will maintain our focus on adaptability and agility, while we keep innovating for our clients," MediaHeads 360 sales director, Justin Keats, added.
In September last year, MediaHeads 360 announced an innovative content marketing solution with South Africa's largest local broadcaster. The exciting launch of the packaged 360° television content marketing competition solution gives clients the ability to harness the power of this format across television, radio and mobile second screen.
Looking forward to the coming year, MediaHeads 360 continues its integrated marketing strategy with a brand-new content partnership. "uBettina Wethu, a local adaptation of an incredibly popular international television series, is yet another fantastic opportunity to create brand love by entertaining, informing, interacting, engaging and rewarding audiences. It also offers a strong tactical, non-traditional marketing solution for our client-partners," Keats said.
"MediaHeads 360 is ready for a year filled with adventure, growth and new partnerships. We are proud to be curious, excited to explore and eager to learn. And we look forward to taking the new things we learn and using them to make an impact on South Africa through memorable and relatable content and stories," Dempers concluded.
MediaHeads 360 is a level one BEE media specialist that develops and implements integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360° approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.
We activate by creating holistic, result-driven campaigns within the right environment. We captivate through well-implemented and engaging campaigns with multiple touch points. We amplify and optimise your reach and impact with 360° solutions.
MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.