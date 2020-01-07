South African jury announced for 2020 Gerety Awards

The Gerety Awards has announced its South African jury and that the competition is open for early bird entries.

Gerety Awards South African executive jury. Image supplied.

The Gerety jury chooses the best in advertising through the female lens. Knowing that 80% of all purchasing decisions are made by women and that award shows have been judged overtly by men over the years. The Gerety Awards sets an important distinction when defining the standard to which advertising should be held



This year's executive jury sessions will be held in New York, London, Helsinki, Berlin, Johannesburg, Istanbul, Melbourne, Madrid, Buenos Aires and Bangkok. As well as defining the overall shortlist these juries will choose agency and production company of the year from their country.



The South African executive jury includes;



Jacquie Mullany, executive creative director, VMLY&R

Mpume Ngobese, MD, Joe Public

Sanche Jansen van Rensburg, executive creative director, Avatar

Simone Bosman, founder and creative, Osu & Kumalo

Neo Segola, executive creative director, FCB Africa

Sarah Dexter, CEO, Mullen Lowe

Nadia Mohamed, marketing director, McCain

Emma Strydom, head of design, Network BBDO

Juliet Honey, creative, Freelance

Suhana Gordhan, executive creative director, FCB

Linda Notelovitz, director/producer and founder, Life Design

Liezel Bygate, marketing director, Bliss Brands

Monalisa Zwambila, CEO, Riverbed

Loli Bishop, producer, Freelance

Fiona O Connor, creative director, Havas

See all of the 2020 executive juries



Entries are now open with a 20% discount on all entries checked out before 20 January 2020.

