Advertising News South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2020

Marketing & Media trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

South African jury announced for 2020 Gerety Awards

The Gerety Awards has announced its South African jury and that the competition is open for early bird entries.
Gerety Awards South African executive jury. Image supplied.

The Gerety jury chooses the best in advertising through the female lens. Knowing that 80% of all purchasing decisions are made by women and that award shows have been judged overtly by men over the years. The Gerety Awards sets an important distinction when defining the standard to which advertising should be held

This year's executive jury sessions will be held in New York, London, Helsinki, Berlin, Johannesburg, Istanbul, Melbourne, Madrid, Buenos Aires and Bangkok. As well as defining the overall shortlist these juries will choose agency and production company of the year from their country.

The South African executive jury includes;

  • Jacquie Mullany, executive creative director, VMLY&R
  • Mpume Ngobese, MD, Joe Public
  • Sanche Jansen van Rensburg, executive creative director, Avatar
  • Simone Bosman, founder and creative, Osu & Kumalo
  • Neo Segola, executive creative director, FCB Africa
  • Sarah Dexter, CEO, Mullen Lowe
  • Nadia Mohamed, marketing director, McCain
  • Emma Strydom, head of design, Network BBDO
  • Juliet Honey, creative, Freelance
  • Suhana Gordhan, executive creative director, FCB
  • Linda Notelovitz, director/producer and founder, Life Design
  • Liezel Bygate, marketing director, Bliss Brands
  • Monalisa Zwambila, CEO, Riverbed
  • Loli Bishop, producer, Freelance
  • Fiona O Connor, creative director, Havas

See all of the 2020 executive juries here

Entries are now open with a 20% discount on all entries checked out before 20 January 2020.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Related

The most challenged brands in 2019 and issues impacting brand perception [infographic]
South African jury announced for 2020 Gerety Awards
#BizTrends2020: Digital transformation is a race between all SA media companies

By Jennilee Peremore-Oliver

#BizTrends2020: Experience, value and convenience underpin successful QSR loyalty programmes

By Mia Morkel

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.