South African jury announced for 2020 Gerety Awards

The Gerety Awards has announced its South African jury and that the competition is open for early bird entries.
Gerety Awards South African executive jury. Image supplied.
The Gerety jury chooses the best in advertising through the female lens. Knowing that 80% of all purchasing decisions are made by women and that award shows have been judged overtly by men over the years. The Gerety Awards sets an important distinction when defining the standard to which advertising should be held
This year's executive jury sessions will be held in New York, London, Helsinki, Berlin, Johannesburg, Istanbul, Melbourne, Madrid, Buenos Aires and Bangkok. As well as defining the overall shortlist these juries will choose agency and production company of the year from their country.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.