Conversation Lab wins multiple Unilever brands

17 Aug 2021
Conversation Lab, an independent, Black women-owned and run digital agency, has won an impressive number of Unilever brands in the organic search and content space.
Uyanda Manana, managing director of Conversation Lab
Uyanda Manana, managing director of Conversation Lab

The agency has been appointed by Unilever after a rigorous multi-stage pitch process to manage a range of the group’s foods and personal care brands. The agency will work on 13 brands, including global household names like Knorr, Hellmann’s, Lifebuoy, TRESemmé and Axe as well as local jewels Joko, Robertsons, Dawn and Organics.

The engagement includes full SEO strategy, technical direction and consultation as well as strategic content development focusing on product and utility, as well as critical brand purpose messaging.

Laureen Nonhlanhla Mxoli, Unilever Food & Refreshment digital marketing manager, South Africa, says “Conversation Lab demonstrated both technical and impressive content development capabilities, as well as deep strategic and brand communication understanding which is what really appealed to us.”
Pavla Sessions, Unilever Personal Care and Beauty digital lead said, “Our agencies need to work in a very integrated, holistic and collaborative fashion. We found in Conversation LAB a broad set of skills; not just technical SEO but across the communications mix, which means they get the bigger picture and can move with agility and strategic intent.”

Uyanda Manana, managing director South Africa, Conversation Lab, said: “It is a great honour to be trusted with such iconic Unilever brands and we don’t take this responsibility lightly. We have been set very aggressive performance targets which we intend to exceed as we forge a long-standing relationship with the Unilever teams. It is refreshing working with a client that is as inspired by data as much as we are, and that really understands the role of search across the purchase funnel.”
Unilever, Knorr, TRESemmé, Axe, Robertsons, Lifebuoy, account wins, Dawn, Conversation LAB, Joko, Uyanda Manana

