Public Sector Leaders celebrates SA's remarkable women this August

From the Desk of the Presidency - our President celebrates the roll-out of the vaccines and the millions of South Africans who have been vaccinated:
“By going out and getting vaccinated, we aren’t just protecting ourselves. We are performing a patriotic duty to our country and our fellow citizens.
“In this great race to preserve human life, let us continue to work together in the interests of the health and welfare of our nation. In this way, we will ensure that recovery is certain.” – President Ramaphosa
It is a busy month for our public sector leaders with our President making an oversight visit to Ethekwini, KwaZulu-Natal as well as vaccination sites in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng to assess progress in South Africa’s vaccination programme. On 5 August, there was a historic Cabinet reshuffle, which we cover this month. And His Excellency wrote to the nation on 9 August commemorating the Women’s March which took place 65 years ago, also featured in this edition. Inside this edition:
August celebrates Women’s Day – indeed Women’s Month - in South Africa and, on the cover of this edition, we feature Nokuthula Selamolela, dynamic CEO of the Food and Bev SETA as well as a lead interview with Nokuthula, one of the youngest SETA CEOs globally. Our theme is to celebrate all things women-related and we have an article foregrounding the great organisations which are focusing on girl leadership as well as our Top Women in education.
Our regional focus for August is on Mpumalanga, as the province welcomes its very first oncology unit, and “In other news” we bring you up to date on all things femtech. Special features include:
- A Legal Matters feature focusing on women’s rights surrounding Maternity Leave.
- In Financial Fitness, we zoom in on how to secure a new economic future with the help of the Government Employees Pension Fund.
- Our “Trailblazer” is Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, who is passionately promoting literacy across SA.
- We pay tribute to Dr Pregaluxmi Govender - the moral advocate raising women through workplace equality.
- And we take a look at how HR is accelerating Digital Transformation in Government and the public sector at large.
Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL
has something for you.
We hope you enjoy the read!
Keep your finger on the pulse! To stay in the loop on all current affairs, check out the July edition of the Public Sector Leaders
publication on Issuu, here
. For enquiries
, regarding being profiled or showcased in the July edition of the Public Sector Leaders
publication, please contact National Project Manager, Emlyn Dunn:
Telephone: 086 000 9590
Mobile: 072 126 3962
Email: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme