ADNA launches in Cape Town

Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.

Michelle Beh and Mark Taylor, managing partners of ADNA (Audience DNA)

With unique access to 320 million people globally, ADNA offers businesses access to over 34 million audiences across 33 countries in Africa, from Nigeria to Tanzania, Ethiopia to Zimbabwe. This unprecedented scale of access to African audiences is created to democratise first party quantitative research, so businesses can continuously tap into their African audience’s opinions and feedback to help them make braver decisions.ADNA Africa is headed up by Michelle Beh, ex-managing director of The Jupiter Drawing Room (Cape Town) and Mark Taylor, former cofounder of Asia-based agency, Arcade. Their combination of strategic and creative experience, backed by a team of world-class data analysts and insights strategists based in Singapore, means clients receive more than just traditional research offering.Beh, who is ADNA Africa’s managing partner, says, “It has traditionally been difficult for businesses to access reliable audience data across Africa to help them make informed decisions. ADNA plans to change that with our affordable, agile, and accurate quantitative real-time consumer platform that allows businesses to research more frequently and stay better connected with their audiences.”“Africa’s potential to grow has been always underestimated and misrepresented. With the world’s biggest youth population that is so dynamic and diverse, It’s time to give African audiences a platform to voice their opinions, so their needs and wants are also heard and considered by global organisations.” she adds.“We believe that research and creative processes should be integrated. That’s why we have developed a collaborative and timely process, turning quant surveys around with huge audience sizes in just days. We are here to help businesses and marketing agencies be more creative in their products, services or communications development, by giving them the assurance to make braver decisions backed by data at every stage of their development process,” adds Mark Taylor, ADNA Africa’s other managing partner.ADNA’s proposition is already resonating with local clients as ADNA has started on projects with brands such as Burger King, Distell, Mazda, PepsiCo and Webafrica.