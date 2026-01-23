South Africa
    WPP launches world’s largest content production powerhouse

    To help its clients reimagine growth in the AI era, WPP has launched WPP Production, which brings together all its creative producers into a single global platform.
    23 Jan 2026
    23 Jan 2026
    WPP has launched WPP Production, which brings together all its creative producers into a single global platform (Image source: © WPP )
    WPP has launched WPP Production, which brings together all its creative producers into a single global platform (Image source: © WPP WPP)

    The transition to WPP Production will take effect on 23 February 2026. The move unites Hogarth, WPP’s global production company, with WPP’s production capabilities and teams across the network.

    This pivotal step underscores WPP’s commitment to leading the industry in production innovation and quality, and forging the world’s largest and most advanced content production powerhouse.

    Cornerstone of strategic vision

    “The launch of WPP Production is a cornerstone of our strategic vision to integrate our services, making it easier for clients to access WPP’s full spectrum of capabilities,” says Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP.

    “In a rapidly evolving landscape where content is king, WPP Production will be the powerhouse that enables us to be the trusted growth partner for our clients.

    “This is about delivering exceptional value and setting new benchmarks for the quality and scale of content production worldwide,” she further explains.

    This move solidifies WPP Production’s status as the definitive global leader in creative production, with nearly 10,000 people and the capacity to deliver substantial volumes of high-quality, culturally relevant content across every channel and geography, while pushing the boundaries of creative excellence.

    Navigate the complexities of the AI era

    The new offering reflects WPP's broader strategy to provide more integrated and seamless services, delivered through WPP Open and empowering clients to tap into a holistic ecosystem of creative, media and production expertise.

    This integration helps clients navigate the complexities of the AI era, positioning WPP as their essential growth partner and connecting unparalleled creative vision with innovation execution.

    Richard Glasson, the Global CEO of Hogarth, will oversee WPP Production.

    “This is a transformative moment for us and, more importantly, for our clients. Bringing all of WPP’s craft expertise together in WPP Production reinforces our position at the heart of WPP's integrated offering.

    “It allows us to activate the full collective power of WPP – its talent, creativity, technology and data – to redefine content creation. We are focused on delivering smarter, more innovative and world-class storytelling that drives business for our clients,” says Glasson.

    4 Pillars

    This strategic transformation into WPP Production is driven by four core pillars designed to empower the company’s global clients:

    1. Establishing a unified global team of craft experts

      2. Consolidating all content producers into a single, globally-connected production organisation to foster unparalleled collaboration and expertise.

    2. Integrating agency producers for enhanced innovation

      3. Uniting all agency producers into a global team, ensuring top-tier creativity, craft and innovation is seamlessly delivered across WPP’s entire client portfolio.

    3. Unlocking next-generation content origination

      4. Committing significant investment to talent and technology, leveraging the transformative power of Generative AI, virtual and hybrid production to revolutionise client content pipelines.

    4. Launching the high velocity content studio

      5. An industry-leading integrated production plus media solution which puts audiences at the heart of content strategy and drives performance through data and real-time optimisation.

    Building on the foundations of the Hogarth Studios network and the recent development of a major content capture and virtual production studio in London, WPP Production will open many significant studio locations around the world.

