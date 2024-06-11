Why the travel industry cannot afford to overlook public relations

In the ever-changing world of travel, where airlines, hotels, tour operators, and travel agencies all compete for attention, PR is more crucial than ever. From global events to shifting economic conditions and evolving consumer preferences, this industry faces constant flux. That's why leveraging the power of PR isn't just an advantage—it's a necessity. Ignoring it could mean missed opportunities, damaged reputations, and failing to connect with savvy travellers.

El Broide, Director and Publicist, The Platinum Club

Building and maintaining reputation

Reputation is everything in the travel industry. One negative incident can quickly go viral, causing significant damage to a brand. PR professionals excel at managing crises, crafting effective responses, and ensuring that the narrative remains positive. Proactively managing a company’s reputation helps build trust and credibility among consumers. For instance, when a travel company faces operational challenges or natural disasters, a strong PR team can communicate effectively to mitigate negative perceptions and reassure customers.

Promoting destination image

A well-crafted PR strategy can elevate the image of a destination, highlighting its unique attractions, culture, and experiences. This is particularly important for lesser-known or emerging destinations that need to compete with well-established tourist spots. PR campaigns that showcase the beauty, history, and hospitality of a place can transform it into a must-visit destination.

Through press trips, influencer partnerships, and compelling storytelling, PR can paint an enticing picture that draws visitors. This approach is also vital for airlines wanting to spotlight destinations in their network and encourage travellers to use their services to get there.

Creating awareness about tourism events

Tourism events, such as festivals, cultural celebrations, and sports tournaments, can significantly boost local economies and attract large numbers of visitors. PR plays a crucial role in promoting these events to a wide audience.

By leveraging media relations, social media campaigns, and community engagement, PR professionals can generate buzz and excitement around these events, driving attendance and participation. This not only benefits the event organizers but also helps build the destination's profile as a vibrant, dynamic place to visit.

Refining perception and increasing attraction of visitors

Perceptions are powerful, and in the travel industry, they can greatly influence traveller decisions. PR efforts aimed at refining and improving the perception of a destination or brand can lead to increased visitor numbers. Whether it’s correcting misconceptions, highlighting safety measures, or showcasing improvements in infrastructure and services, PR can shape public perception in a positive direction.

A well-executed PR strategy ensures that potential visitors see the best of what a destination or travel brand has to offer, making it more attractive and compelling.

Leveraging influencer partnerships

Influencers play a pivotal role in modern travel marketing. Travel influencers can showcase destinations, experiences, and services in authentic and relatable ways that traditional advertising often cannot match. PR professionals excel at identifying and collaborating with influencers who align with a brand’s values and target audience. These partnerships can amplify a brand’s reach, foster engagement, and drive bookings.

Crisis management

The travel industry is susceptible to various crises, from political instability and pandemics to natural disasters and accidents. Effective crisis management is crucial to minimise the impact of these events on business operations and reputation. PR professionals are trained to handle such situations, providing timely and transparent communication that helps maintain customer trust and loyalty.

Their ability to quickly address issues and manage the flow of information can be the difference between a recoverable setback and lasting reputational damage. For example, our clients Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines utilised this approach during the COVID-19 pandemic by announcing repatriation flights, new safety protocols on board, and sharing important information from international destinations that impacted South African travellers.

Facilitating industry relationships

Successful PR extends beyond consumer interactions; it also involves building relationships within the industry. This includes partnerships with other businesses, collaborations with tourism boards, and networking with media professionals. These relationships can lead to mutually beneficial opportunities, such as co-branded promotions, special packages, and enhanced media coverage. By fostering a strong network within the industry, PR professionals can open doors to new markets and audiences.

In a world where perceptions can make or break a business, one thing is certain: the travel industry cannot afford to overlook the power of public relations. Ignoring PR is not an option; embracing it is a strategic imperative.