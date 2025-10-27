Why investors are flocking to Hermanus' exclusive R100m property

Calls and enquiries are flooding in from discerning buyers for a R100m-plus coastal estate in Hermanus, which offers an umatched legacy investment.

Source: Supplied. The 7000m² Voëlklip Estate, on the market for over R100m.

"There is no other property currently on the market which offers this precise combination of a unique, prime oceanfront location, and sheer land size in Voëlklip," says Paul Kruger, licensee for Seeff Hermanus.

The property, initially owned by the Rupert family as their holiday retreat, was subsequently purchased and developed into a R100m-plus estate spanning over 7000m² on a double plot of land. It offers uninterrupted, panoramic views of Walker Bay, and a world-class, front-row seat to spectacular whale-watching.

A property of this size and location is virtually unheard of, says Kruger. The magnificent estate is a piece of coastal heritage with a massive 2,082m² Cape vernacular manor house with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and expansive reception rooms featuring generous proportions and bespoke, high-end finishes.

There is also an indoor swimming pool and private wine cellar, heritage cottage and a flat, along with 10 garages and meticulously maintained gardens.

Elite coastal investment

Kruger says the property represents a strong, non-replicable investment opportunity. Its distinguished history, architectural mastery, vast footprint, and unparalleled location in one of South Africa’s fastest-growing wealth hubs makes it a beacon for discerning investors looking to secure a truly significant coastal residential holding.

Hermanus has become one of the wealthiest coastal towns and hottest holiday and retirement markets in the country. New World Wealth for example reports that over 1,100 millionaires own property in the Whale Coast area with Hermanus as the main centre. Tourism makes up over 50% of the economy in the region with hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Notable families such as the Graaff, Hersov and Rupert families have owned property here, along with Afrikaans intellectuals and writers such as Jan Rabie, Uys Krige, and André P. Brink.

It is a solid store of wealth for property investors, says Kruger. The proximity to Cape Town and location has made it one of the wealthiest coastal towns, predominantly as a holiday and retirement town. The market expanded notably over the last few years with more high-net-worth buyers investing here.

Rising property values

Kruger says higher value transactions over R5m have more than doubled and around 30 properties have sold for over R20m with rare properties such as this now reaching prices of over R100m.

Property values have increased more than twofold over the last decade, thus offering strong capital appreciation potential. The market has been fairly consistent with total transactions over the last 12-months to the end of September standing at R2.9bn at an average transaction price of R3.3m. This is 2.5-times higher compared to a decade ago.

While attracting more younger families due to the quality lifestyle, most buyers tend to be in the 35-65 age group and older. Over 76% of all property stock is freehold. These are highly prized properties with some held for generations. This strong investment case is well illustrated by this heritage property in Voëlklip, says Kruger.

Hermanus is one of the most picturesque coastal towns. It is set between two lagoons, the ocean and the mountains with properties hugging the coast around Walker Bay. It is world-renowned for its whale-watching, ocean adventures, and several pristine beaches.

The location, size and infrastructure of this property is simply unmatched. Not even in Cape Town could you find a property of this stature with such good views and beach access, concludes Kruger.