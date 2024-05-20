Unlock the next level of your success with the innovator trust’s cutting-edge incubation programme

Prepare to embark on a transformative journey that will elevate your business to new heights.

Innovator Trust: Powering entrepreneurial success

Innovator Trust is based in South Africa and focuses on developing and supporting technology-enabled businesses. Innovator Trust is enabled by Vodacom to support the growth of sustainable small businesses. The programme has been instrumental in increasing job creation, supporting the role of innovation and contributing to the economic transformation of South Africa. With a mission to empower entrepreneurs in the ICT space, Innovator Trust aims to bridge the gap in the technology sector and create a sustainable ecosystem for growth. Positioned at the forefront of the industry, Innovator Trust’s comprehensive Hatch Incubation Programme has propelled businesses to thrive and succeed.

Enter the realm of success: This sophisticated initiative has been meticulously designed to unleash your potential and amplify your business's growth.

Ignite your skills: Experience an immersive personal and professional growth journey through meticulously tailored training sessions. Delve into cutting-edge ICT strategies, refined management techniques, and advanced business acumen.

Mastermind mentorship: Immerse yourself in the knowledge, insights, and guidance of seasoned mentors who have conquered the ICT landscape, helping you navigate challenges and seize opportunities with finesse.

Innovator Trust’s Hatch Incubation Programme spans 24 months, offering you an extended period of focused development and growth. During this time, you can expect to receive a range of invaluable support services tailored to your specific needs, including:

Business Development



Mentorship



Negotiation Skills



Entrepreneur Development



Business Accounting Support



Digital Marketing Support



Digital Product Enablement

The recruitment drive for 2024 will target SMMEs in the following categories: Digital & Software Development, IOT/AI, FinTech, Cybersecurity, Networking, and support a more significant number of SMMEs nationwide.

Business criteria

The business must have been trading for 2 years or more.



Be classified as an EME/QSE entity in the ICT sector.



The entity must be at least 51% black owned.



The business must have a minimum annual turnover of R200,000.

Required business documents include CIPC documents, certified director/owner IDs, shareholder certificates, valid BEE certificates, valid tax clearance certificates and the latest financial statements or management accounts. In addition to the required business criteria, Innovator Trust understands the significance of professional compatibility.

The benefits: Testimonials of triumph - Celebrating success stories

Ecoh Multimedia Solutions CEO Neo Lesia highlights: "What truly impressed me about Innovator Trust is its approach to every step of the journey. It's not just a one-way street; it's a genuine co-creation. They guide you and equip you with the necessary tools. But they don't stop there - they go the extra mile to help you uncover your untapped potential for growth and offer access to exceptional and relevant skills development. That's what truly set them apart.”

Through this programme, Innovator Trust has become a catalyst for job creation. They've positioned entrepreneurs for revenue ascension and empowered SMMEs to fuel progress through technological innovation.

Join Innovator Trust and embark on a transformative journey propelling your SMME towards a future of unparalleled success.

Visit our website and click the APPY NOW button. Applications close Friday, 28 June 2024.