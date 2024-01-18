Try KFC's new signature blend coffee range for one day only* - FREE!

South Africa is a country steeped in rich coffee culture, yet you may not consider your favourite chicken restaurant as your first consideration for great coffee, right? However, KFC is obsessed with all things taste related, so great coffee from a much-loved quick-service chicken brand, makes perfect sense.

And to launch the new KFC coffee – a bold new taste that no one saw coming – KFC is boldly challenging consumers to bring in their empty coffee cup from their regular go-to coffee spot and they will upgrade them with a free tall cappuccino.

“We know that the rumor mill has suggested that we were changing our recipe, and we are excited to confirm that there is some truth in this. KFC is world famous for its secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices, so while we would never tamper with our Original Recipe, we are happy to announce a bold new taste joining our team,” says Nic Duminy, marketing director for KFC South Africa.

“We’ve launched our new and improved coffee recipe to provide consumers with a richer and more rounded flavour. It’s a formulation that we are confident will provide our customers with an improved taste experience – one that is stronger and bolder, which is what you would expect from KFC.”

KFC’s new signature blend coffee range includes black, latte and cappuccino, which can all be complemented by new hazelnut and vanilla flavoured syrups.

“We are so confident in our bold new coffee taste that as part of the launch, we invite our customers on 19 January to bring us their empty coffee cup from their regular go-to coffee spots – no matter the brand or brew - and get a free tall cappuccino on us. You may as well call it an upgrade,” says Duminy.

*Free KFC coffee refills will take place at the following locations for one day only on Friday, 19 January 2024 at the following three stores between 7-10am:

Johannesburg : KFC Grayston Drive



: KFC Grayston Drive Durban : KFC Gateway



: KFC Gateway Cape Town: KFC Spin Street

“We can’t wait for consumers to try it and taste this for themselves. It’s the bold new taste no one saw coming,” concludes Duminy.