Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Hustle MediaTDMCDistellThe Publicity WorkshopNinety9centsBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Sales News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Black Friday fails to lift November retail trade, sales fall 0.9% year on year

    By Ed Stoddard
    18 Jan 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    South African retail trade sales faltered in November, highlighting the strain that consumers remain under and raising the odds that the economy tipped into a recession in the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year. Congestion at the ports also put a damper on things as stuff that consumers wanted was left floating on the sea.
    Image by from
    Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

    The data also showed that in the three months to the end of November, sales were down 0.5% compared to the previous three months.

    If that trend continues, retail trade will be a drag on the fourth quarter gross domestic product read, raising the odds that the economy tipped into a recession after contracting 0.2% in the third quarter.

    Read the full article by Ed Stoddard at Daily Maverick.

    Read more: retail trade sales, retail trade, Black Friday sales, Ed Stoddard
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/


    Related

    4 trends shaping shopping in 2024: Are retailers ready?
    4 trends shaping shopping in 2024: Are retailers ready?
    20 Dec 2023
    Black Friday sales numbers show consumer strain
    Black Friday sales numbers show consumer strain
    12 Dec 2023
    Source: 123RF.
    Cost-of-living crisis as CPI races to 5.9%, ahead of rate decision
     23 Nov 2023
    How can SA's online retailers ensure this Black Friday is their biggest yet?
    How can SA's online retailers ensure this Black Friday is their biggest yet?
     15 Nov 2023
    Image source: Sonny Sixteen from
    Retail sales drop 1.4% for May
    20 Jul 2023
    SA retailers and consumers count the costs of a collapsing state
    SA retailers and consumers count the costs of a collapsing state
     1 Jun 2023
    Source:
    South African retail sales decline 1.6% in March
    17 May 2023
    South African retail sales dip 0.5% in February
    South African retail sales dip 0.5% in February
    20 Apr 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz