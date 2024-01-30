Industries

    Toys R Us, Babies R Us festive campaign raises funds for Reach For A Dream Foundation

    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    Toys R Us and Babies R Us customers have successfully raised R403,305 for NPO Reach For A Dream Foundation during the festive season. This generous contribution was made by thousands of shoppers who participated by adding just R5 to their shop over this period across 50 Toys R Us & Babies R Us stores nationwide.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    All proceeds raised over the festive season have been officially handed over to Reach For A Dream to support their ongoing mission of making dreams come true for children facing life-threatening illnesses.

    Reach for a Dream aims to alleviate the challenges posed by life-threatening illnesses on sick children and their families by granting them an opportunity to fulfil their greatest wishes.

    Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us and Babies R Us, emphasised the impactful role customers played in this initiative, stating, “It was a simple way for us to get our customers to join our cause by adding just five rand to their purchases.”

    “Toys R Us and Babies R Us have been long-time partners of Reach For A Dream,” she added. “The funds raised will enhance the foundations capabilities in fulfilling more dreams for children facing life-threatening illnesses.”

    In addition to the amount raised by our customers, Jacoby said, an extra R20,000 was raised in partnership with Siso Toys, with 5% of all purchases on Disney Plush Toys over the period also in aid of Reach For A Dream.

    “The remarkable work the organisation does on an ongoing basis is testament to the smiles we see on the faces of children facing life-threatening illnesses,” she said. “We tried to make it as easy as possible for South Africans to get involved.”

    “The Reach for a Dream foundation has made almost tens of thousands of dreams come true since its inception in 1988,” she added. “The funds raised enable them to do their work better and we are honoured to play a small part in spreading this joy.”

    “Reach For A Dream has partnered with Toys R Us for many years, and we have loved seeing this partnership grow over the years,” said Kerry Donkin, regional manager at Reach For A Dream.

    “Through our partnership, we have been able to make dreams come true for so many children.”

    Donkin added, “We believe this partnership is a special one, with our goals aligning in wanting to bring joy and happiness to children. With the help of Toys R Us and the R5 campaign, Reach For A Dream will be able to make dreams come true for children facing life-threatening illnesses across the country.”

    “We will use the funds to inspire hope through the power of a dream,” she explained. “We would like to thank Toys R Us and Babies R Us and all their amazing customers who contributed to the campaign. Thank you for believing in the power of a dream.”

