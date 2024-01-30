Kah Tequila launches Kah Blanco in SA

Kah Tequila has launched Kah Blanco in the South African market. This new addition marks a milestone for the brand, expanding its portfolio and offering tequila enthusiasts a versatile and authentic experience.

Image supplied

Kah Tequila is a 100% agave tequila, and it has committed itself to honouring Mexican heritage and producing tequila that embodies the essence of tradition, artistry, and craftsmanship.

With the launch of Kah Blanco Tequila in South Africa, the brand continues this legacy by delivering a pure and unaged expression that captures the true spirit of Mexico.

“Kah” translates to “life” in the ancient Mayan language, and the Day of the Dead is a celebration of lives lived. The multi-day festival brings together family and friends to pray for and remember those they have lost. The customs are based on the belief that mourning and sadness are an insult to the deceased, and therefore, the lives they lived should be celebrated with the food, drink, and activities they enjoyed while still alive.

As with all Kah Tequila expressions, Kah Blanco Tequila is presented in the brand's signature skull-shaped bottle, decorated to represent the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Mexico. The striking bottle design makes Kah Blanco Tequila a standout addition to any tequila collection and perfect for a Christmas gift.

Kah Tequila Blanco is an un-aged Tequila made from 100% Blue Agave and bottled at 43% ABV. Tasting notes include delicate and pleasant Aromas with pronounced notes of cooked agave and light floral notes. The flavour is initially sweet and fruity but quickly followed with peppery tastes. The finish is clean and smooth. Kah tequila is also Kosher certified.

Kah Blanco tequila is available at selected Pick ‘n Pay, Checkers Makro, Takealot and Norman Goodfellows stores and is distributed by Firebrand Africa.