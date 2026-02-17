BizTrends2026 | Tourvest Travel Services’ Morne du Preez: The future of African travel lies in finding opportunity in volatility

Travel across Africa sits at a crossroads in 2026. Global volatility, inconsistent policy environments and changing traveller sentiments are creating a fragile operating climate. And yet, it is also one full of opportunity because the travel sector never moves in a straight line. It reacts, it rebounds, and it reinvents, and it does so at remarkable speed.

Mornè du Preez, CEO, Tourvest Travel Services

Across the macro environment, several pressures will continue to influence demand. Geopolitical instability and fluctuating sentiment towards South Africa softened corporate travel volumes in 2025, and this will remain a challenge going into 2026, particularly among international organisations operating from the US and Europe.

At the same time, structural issues at home, such as inconsistent visa regimes, unpredictable flight capacity, road infrastructure challenges and the ongoing strain on public sector travel budgets, have constrained activity in ways that are felt across the value chain.

On the micro level, there are dynamics that continue to reinforce these challenges. Seat capacity remains tight on high-demand routes, which is driving up prices and reducing flexibility for companies managing essential travel.

Season pressures, particularly the collision of South Africa’s peak holiday window with peak Northern Hemisphere inbound demand, create affordability barriers for local travellers. This also strains accommodation, parks and infrastructure beyond sustainable limits. Meanwhile, sentiment-driven fluctuations continue to influence short-term demand swings even more powerfully than before the pandemic.

Unlocking growth amid volatility

However, these trends are rarely one-sided. Tighter supply has opened up more competitive pricing on certain long-haul routes, making destinations like London more accessible for South Africans at levels that have not been seen for some time.

A stronger Rand also periodically boosts outbound leisure travel, encouraging travellers to explore new destinations, and stimulating broader economic activity. Additionally, there is growing international interest in Cape Town - the Western Cape continues to demonstrate that strong destination appeal can rise above broader market pressures when supported by consistent product quality and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, our view at Tourvest is that the most important change in 2026 isn’t based on one isolated trend, but rather a mindset. South Africa needs to build more robust, resilient and opportunity-driven travel that works for both locals and international visitors.

This means thinking differently about seasonality and creating more space for South Africans to access their own destinations at a fair value. And ensuring that peak pricing doesn’t erode long-term demand.

It also means expanding international air access strategically because every new inbound route creates an outbound opportunity, and every outbound traveller becomes an ambassador who returns home with renewed appreciation for what South Africa offers.

There is enormous potential in South Africa’s parks, natural assets and cultural destinations. These are globally competitive and deeply distinctive, and achieving their full value requires smart management and thoughtful access strategies alongside much stronger global visibility.

African destinations are often described as sleeping giants, but the continent has slipped into a deeper sleep than it should have. The opportunity now is to wake ourselves and not wait to be discovered.

Steering the future: Agility and opportunity

For the travel business, agility is becoming the new competitive edge. Trends are moving faster than they did before the pandemic, and long-term assumptions no longer hold.

Decisions around flight capacity, visa policies and infrastructure can tilt the market in weeks, and that means we need the technology and local insights that help travellers navigate volatility while helping companies to move, trade and connect across borders.

Africa has always been defined by its ability to adapt, and 2026 is an opportunity to steer the future with more clarity and a commitment to expanding local opportunity. Travel on the continent can move from a 10% contributor to GDP into something far greater.

The foundations are here, as is the demand. 2026 should be the year that awakens the giant, and at Tourvest, we will play our part to help make this happen.