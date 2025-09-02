Takealot for Business simplifies procurement for local enterprises

Takealot has relaunched its B2B offering, Takealot for Business. This procurement solution aims to simplify the challenges faced by businesses across South Africa, from startups and SMMEs to established corporations.

Image supplied

What’s new with Takealot for Business?

Takealot for Business offers companies an easy-to-use B2B procurement solution with 30-day interest-free payment terms, business coupons and rebates, offering single-supplier convenience across all business categories, from IT equipment to catering supplies.

With free and fast delivery on TakealotMore, there are many compelling benefits to signing up for Takealot for Business.

30-day interest-free business account – allows businesses to place orders throughout the month and settle 30 days after invoicing, providing improved cash flow management and streamlined purchasing processes.

– allows businesses to place orders throughout the month and settle 30 days after invoicing, providing improved cash flow management and streamlined purchasing processes. Exclusive Business Discount Coupons – Unlock special discount coupons on your business account to save more.

– Unlock special discount coupons on your business account to save more. Product rebates – The more you consolidate your monthly orders, the more you earn back. Receive up to 5% back on your order value in Takealot vouchers, issued 30 days after purchase, with rebate percentages varying by product category.

– The more you consolidate your monthly orders, the more you earn back. Receive up to 5% back on your order value in Takealot vouchers, issued 30 days after purchase, with rebate percentages varying by product category. Voucher Discounts – Save up to 2.5% on vouchers purchased directly through the Takealot for Business team, perfect for staff incentives, corporate gifting, or centralised reward programmes.

– Save up to 2.5% on vouchers purchased directly through the Takealot for Business team, perfect for staff incentives, corporate gifting, or centralised reward programmes. Single Supplier Solution – One platform delivers everything your business needs, from IT equipment and stationery to cleaning supplies, catering equipment, and electronic devices. Whether you manage an Airbnb, educational institution, or hospitality business, eliminate the hassle of managing multiple suppliers.

– One platform delivers everything your business needs, from IT equipment and stationery to cleaning supplies, catering equipment, and electronic devices. Whether you manage an Airbnb, educational institution, or hospitality business, eliminate the hassle of managing multiple suppliers. Streamlined Logistics – Centralised delivery for bulk orders with trusted, reliable delivery that businesses already know and trust.

“We recognise that behind every purchasing decision is a person trying to get things done as quickly, efficiently, and stress-free as possible,” says Marlise Bosman, Head of Takealot for Business.

“The launch of Takealot for Business is our commitment to making their lives easier, allowing them to focus on their core business, while we take care of the rest.”

South African businesses face a host of challenges daily: from fierce competition and economic pressures to tight cash flow and resource shortages. Takealot for Business steps in as a reliable partner, offering smart, simple procurement solutions.

“At the end of the day, business owners want one less thing to stress about. That’s why we created a platform that takes the hassle out of buying for business,” Bosman adds.