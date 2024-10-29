Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sun International faces regulatory roadblock on Peermont acquisition

    29 Oct 2024
    29 Oct 2024
    The Competition Commission has recommended the Competition Tribunal block Sun International Limited’s (SISA) proposed acquisition of Peermont Holdings, as both companies operate in the casino gambling sector.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    The Commission found that the proposed merger is likely to substantially prevent and/or lessen competition in the provision of casino (gambling) services in South Africa and in central Gauteng.

    The merger significantly changes the structure of the national market by reducing the number of national casino operators from three to two.

    Post-merger, 92% of the casinos operating in South Africa would be owned by only two firms, further increasing concentration in an already highly concentrated market.

    Limited availability of casino licences

    New entry into this market is unlikely due to the limited availability of casino licences.

    In central Gauteng in particular, there are no unallocated casino licenses. 

    In addition, the merger will result in SISA owning and operating several casinos located in prime locations, which will give SISA a significant competitive advantage over its competitors.

    Dampening competitive rivalry

    In central Gauteng, the merger will reduce the number of casino operators from three to two and will remove Emperors Palace (currently owned by Peermont) as an effective competitor to SISA’s Time Square and Carnival City, as well as Tsogo Sun’s Montecasino.

    This may result in SISA being able to retain a greater proportion of bets staked by gamblers as a result of weakened competitive constraints, thus dampening competitive rivalry in central Gauteng.

    The Commission is also concerned that the merger is likely to result in the two remaining casino operators (SISA and Tsogo Sun) in central Gauteng behaving cooperatively instead of competing with each other.

    For instance, the two remaining casino operators in central Gauteng can reduce the level of winnings and reduce promotions in the knowledge that there will be no competitive response.

    Having considered the remedies tendered by the merging parties, the Commission is of the view that the remedies do not adequately restore competition that would be lost due to the proposed merger.

    The Tribunal will make a final decision on the matter.

    Read more: hospitality industry, Competition Commission, Competition Tribunal, merger, regulatory body
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz