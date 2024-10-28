From longer stays to local foods: Here’s what’s defining travel in 2025

Travel trends offer a fascinating glimpse into the evolving priorities and preferences of people around the world. Where 2024 was focused on recharging experiences, an emphasis on making the most of each trip taken is expected to grow in the coming year.

As we look towards 2025, we also see a continuation of some familiar themes, but with new nuances that reflect a growing desire for deeper, meaningful, personalised experiences. This trend holds for solo trips, for those who want to reconnect with nature and dig into regional cuisine. Here’s a look at what will shape the travel landscape in the next year.

Balancing independence and connection

The solo travel movement remains a powerful force, but it has evolved beyond the desire for solitude. Travellers are still attracted to the freedom of exploring on their terms, but they would like the option to engage with others when they wish. This trend is about flexibility and balance – embracing moments of reflection while also enjoying the social aspects of travel.

Disconnecting, recharging, and soaking up new surroundings at one's own pace is still desirable but feelings of isolation are not. A guided safari in the African bush, for example, offers opportunities to marvel at wildlife alone, yet also provides the camaraderie of shared discoveries depending on the kind of tour booked.

Longer stays: Embracing the "calmcation"

As part of the shift toward deeper experiences, we are witnessing a notable increase in the average length of stay. This points to holidaymakers taking a more relaxed approach to travel and the growing popularity of the "calmcation" where slowing down and taking time to truly unwind, is prioritised over rushing through a packed itinerary.

Many travellers are opting to spend extended periods in one place, allowing themselves to settle into the rhythm of a destination. This approach makes it easier to fully appreciate the destination – whether it's savouring the changing landscape over morning coffee or taking unhurried walks through nearby towns and nature reserves. It’s a slower, more considered form of travel that allows for deeper relaxation and a more meaningful connection with the environment.

A return to the wild

Surrounding oneself with nature has become the city dwellers' antidote to the fast-paced digitised lives they lead. It's no surprise that the allure of nature is expected to continue into 2025. For many, this means escaping to places where the beauty of untouched landscapes and the presence of wildlife take centre stage.

Few experiences compare to the thrill of spotting a lion or elephant in the wild, or the simple pleasure of watching a sunset over the plains. Safaris remain a popular choice, offering a unique way to witness the rhythms of nature up close.

Beyond the big-ticket experiences, though, there’s a growing appreciation for the quieter moments that nature offers – listening to birdsong, watching the night sky, or simply being surrounded by the raw beauty of the bush. These experiences are a reminder of our connection to the earth and the importance of preserving its wonders for future generations.

Exploring beyond the obvious

In 2025, travellers are not just looking to check destinations off their lists – they’re seeking deeper connections with the places they visit. This means moving beyond the well-known landmarks and taking time to explore the local culture, history, and traditions of a region.

For instance, setting out on a Panorama Route drive is the perfect way to appreciate the dramatic landscapes of the world’s third-largest canyon. A drive also offers travellers a chance to visit local communities and learn about the rich heritage of the region and the stories and traditions that shape its people. Museum towns like Pilgrim’s Rest also offer a range of deep cultural experiences tied to the region’s history.

This kind of local immersion turns a trip into a journey, allowing travellers to leave with a richer appreciation of the places they’ve visited.

Travel global, eat local

Travel experience is only complete when you’ve experienced the local cuisine, and in 2025 people are still searching for the perfect plate.

As travellers explore the world, there is an increasing emphasis on savouring authentic regional flavours that tell a greater story.

Looking ahead to 2025

As we approach 2025, the travel landscape is being shaped by a desire for more thoughtful, immersive experiences. Whether it's the introspective journey of a solo traveller, the tranquillity of an extended stay, or the awe of encountering nature's wonders, travel is becoming less about ticking boxes and more about creating lasting memories.

For business people planning their corporate travel calendars or leisure travellers seeking their next getaway, these trends point towards a year of more conscious, enriching journeys. And for those considering their next adventure, the gateway to the wonders of nature and the rhythm of the wild is waiting, offering both solace and connection.