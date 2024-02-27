Study reveals annual cost of financial crime compliance totals $85bn in EMEA

LexisNexis Risk Solutions released the findings of its latest True Cost of Financial Crime Compliance Study – Europe, The Middle East and Africa.

The commissioned study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, reveals that financial crime compliance costs increased for 98% of financial institutions in 2023. The total cost of financial crime compliance in EMEA has reached $85bn.

Financial institutions (FIs) are seeking ways to reduce costs while complying with regulations, with 35% identifying the escalation of financial crime regulations and regulatory expectations as the primary factor driving increases in compliance costs. Eighty-one percent (81%) are prioritising compliance programme cost cutting in the next 12 months.

Financial institutions are confronting a growing screening workload as the challenge of keeping up with the complex sanctions environment intensifies, with the number of screening alerts increasing with payment volumes at 78% of organisations in EMEA.

Key findings from the study: